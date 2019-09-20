5 ways to make the most of your week in Miami

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From Thrivent Night at the Miami Marlins to Churchill's Pub 40th anniversary, here's a roundup of options to help you get social around town.

Thrivent Night at the Miami Marlins

Thrivent Network Members: Bring family and friends and enjoy Shorty's BBQ at our pregame tailgate party. Cheer on our hometown Miami Marlins as it takes on the Nationals.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 4-9:30 p.m.

Where: Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way

Admission: $15 (Child 3-17 Ticket to Thrivent Tailgate and Marlins Game); $20 (Adult Ticket to Thrivent Tailgate and Marlins Game)

Slow Burn Presented by The Love Below

Get your groove on at this Saturday's Slow Burn on the Citadel rooftop. Watch the sunset while enjoying your favorite throwback tunes courtesy of DJ collective, The Love Below.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 5-10 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Miami Killian Class of '89 - 30 Year Reunion

Calling all '89 Miami Killian alumni. Score early bird tickets and reconnect with old friends at this Saturday's 30th reunion bash. Expect food, entertainment, a cash bar and giveaways.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: The Mayfair at Coconut Grove, 3000 Florida Ave.

Admission: $110 (Early Bird Ticket)

Sweat Records Presents 40 Years of Churchill's

We've got a great musical lineup —Mr. Entertainment and the Pookiesmackers, The Barely Damned, DJ Skidmark and more—celebrating Churchill's Pub 40th anniversary. Come out and honor the legacy of this Miami institution, voted one of America's Best Dive Bars.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m.- Sunday, Sept. 22 1 a.m.

Where: Churchill's Pub, 5501 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Sip & See

Event professionals and vendors: Get a sneak peek at Noire while sipping on mimosas and enjoying light bites.

When: Sunday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: NÖIRE, 5930 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

