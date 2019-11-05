Food and drink is hot in Miami this week

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Miami this week. From an evening of yoga and wine to a pizza making class, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

'Vinyasa to Vino - A Yoga/Wine Experience - An Evening of Balance'

From the event description:

Gather your friends for a fun Friday evening. First, engage all five senses during a soothing yoga session. After class, mingle with other yogis while sampling appetizers and sipping on wines from around the world.

When: Friday, Nov. 8, 6:30 p.m.

Where: The LAB Miami, 400 N.W. 26th St.

Price: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 51% Off Pizza Making Class at Pummarola

From the Pummarola deal description:

Pizza fans, unite at this fun cooking class. With a chef's guidance, you will learn to make your own customized Neapolitan pizzas.

Where: 3328 N. Miami Ave., Little San Juan

Price: $18 (51 percent discount off regular price) - Pizza Making Class for One; $37 (50 percent discount off regular price) - Pizza Making Class for One)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 50% Off Wine Tasting Class at Abaco Premium Wines

From the Abaco Premium Wines deal description:

Learn wine basics at Abaco Premium Wines--just in time for the fall season. In this class, you'll samples reds and whites paired with cheese plates. Bring a date or a group of up to six people. Open to wine enthusiasts 21 and over.

Where: 140 N.E. 39th St., Miami Design District

Price: $60 (40 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.