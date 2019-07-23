Here's what to do in Miami this week

Looking for something to do this week? From a taco and tequila celebration to an acoustic concert, here are a few top options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Miami DDA: Cone with a Cop

Join us for a Cone with a Cop this Wednesday at Freddo. Meet your local officers while enjoying a free cone. There is an opportunity to open lines of communication, share concerns and talk about our community.

When: Wednesday, July 24, 3:5-4:5 p.m.

Where: Freddo Brickell, 1102 S. Miami Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Tacos & Tequila - Celebrating National Tequila Day

Calling all tequila fans! Join us for a National Tequila Day party this Wednesday at Coyo Taco. Sip on tequila cocktails and sample tacos while enjoying beats from DJ A-Train. Participating businesses include The Naughty Fork, Chatchow TV, Succulent Bite and more.

When: Wednesday, July 24, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Coyo Taco, 2300 N.W. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Live Rooftop Sessions Presented by Chad Bernstein

Also on Wednesday, there's live music on The Citadel rooftop. This week's session features Lemon City Trio, a Miami band with a penchant for soul music and New Orleans funk. Its member include guitarist Nick Tannura, drummer Aaron Glueckauf and keyboardist Brian Robertson.

When: Wednesday, July 24, 7-11 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Acoustic Coffee House Featuring Manu Manzo

Something musical is brewing at the Capital One Café: an Acoustic Coffee House Series. This Thursday night features songstress Manu Manzo. This pop-up series, which features some of South Florida's favorite troubadours, will make you feel like you're right in the big city.

When: Thursday, July 25, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Capital One Café, 850 S. Miami Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Un_mute x The Selectors x Sports Present Yoshi - Miami Debut

Don't miss the Miami debut of Yoshi. The Berlin-based DJ and producer runs four record labels and is about to launch a fifth one, Chemistry Radio imprint. His list of credits include more than 26 releases in three years with producers such as Luke Vibert, DMX Krew, Onur Ozer, Etienne and more.

When: Thursday, July 25, 10 p.m.-Friday, July 26, 5 a.m.

Where: To be Announced Miami

Admission: Free (For Ladies before Midnight)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

