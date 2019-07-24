Here's what to do in Miami this week

From a night of comedy to an album release party, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.
Comedy Night with Jordan Garnett
From the event description:
Garnett first took the stage at just 17 years old and has since grown to become one of the most popular and recognized comedians coming out of the South Florida region.
When: Thursday, July 25, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: The Spot, 3201 N.W. Seventh Ave.
Admission: Free
FilmGate Friday Happy Hour
From the event description:
Join photographer and cinematographer Jonathan Clark as he takes the viewer on a visual journey into Burning Man.
When: Friday, July 26, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Filmgate Miami/Downtown Media Center, 168 E. First St.
Admission: Free
Soda Stereo Tribute by Toma La Ruta
From the event description:
Experience the tribute to Soda Stereo by special guests Toma La Ruta.
When: Friday, July 26, 9 p.m.
Where: BARTER Wynwood, 255 N.W. 27th Terrace
Admission: Free-$20
Rick Moon's 'Electric Lunch' album release
From the event description:
Public Works presents Rick Moon's "Electric Lunch" full length release party, with support from Dracula and Rachel Angel.
When: Friday, July 26, 9 p.m.
Where: Gramps, 176 N.W. 24th St.
Admission: Free
