Here's what to do in Miami this week

From live DJ sets to an art tour, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Rooftop Sessions at The Citadel

From the event description:

Experience the Speak Summer Sessions live from the rooftop of The Citadel, with a special blend of musical performances all night, including DJ sets by Pazmal and live music by Tony Flow & Friends.

When: Friday, Aug. 2, 8-11 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Miami Design District Public Art Tours

From the event description:

Join the Miami Design District, in partnership with Arts Encounters, for a free guided tour of the neighborhood's world-renowned public art. Art critic, journalist and educator Margery Gordon leads two tours a month that showcase selected public artworks and architectural highlights along distinctive routes.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Palm Court, 140 N.E. 39th St., (In Front of the Fly's Eye Dome)

Admission: Free

Games & Thangs

From the event description:

Enjoy bottomless drinks and food while playing favorite games like UNO, Jenga, Twister, drunk musical chairs and more.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m.- Sunday, Aug. 4 1 a.m.

Where: Miami

Admission: $15 (BYOB General Admission); $20 (Bottomless Drinks and Food).

Fun Run Miami: Beast Boot Camp

From the event description:

Fun Run Miami's Beast Boot Camp is a free wellness event created for anyone who is interested in living a healthy lifestyle. It's an opportunity to build community, meet new friends and face your fitness challenges with like-minded people.

When: Sunday, Aug. 4, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: The Hideout Café by Team Vinchay, 425 N.E. 22nd St., #203

Admission: Free

