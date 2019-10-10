Here's what to do in Miami this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From a casting call to a string quartet, here's a rundown of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Free College for a Day at Meek

From the event description:

Miami Dade College's Carrie P. Meek Entrepreneurial Education Center will open its doors to community members and students. Join us for free classes in various topics including entrepreneurship, business, graphic design, healthy living, science and more.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: MDC Carrie P. Meek Entrepreneurial Education Center, 6300 N.W. Seventh Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Model Casting Call

From the event description:

Always wanted to be a model? Now's your chance! This will be our final model casting call of the year for our Modeling Co. Project X.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Mady's Dance Factory, 7300 N.E. Fourth Court

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Portland String Quartet: Beethoven, Brahms and Shortnin' Bread

From the event description:

Recognized as "Maine Treasures," this group is renowned for its energy, focus and sheer beauty of performance. The quartet spans the centuries, beginning with Beethoven's 1801 Quartet in A Major in which he begins adapting traditional composition for new inventiveness.

When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 3-5 p.m.

Where: La Merced Chapel, 3220 N.W. Seventh Ave.

Admission: $15 (General Admission); $25 (Blue Circle).

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Howl-O-Ween Doggie Pawty Bus

From the event description:

Join us for Miami's very first doggie pawty bus! Expect beer, water, a goodie bag, treats, drink specials and more. We will have a large cooler on the bus for any additional drinks you wish to bring.

When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Margaret Pace Park, 1658 S.W. 10th St.

Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.