Miami boasts a hot lineup of performing and visual arts events this week

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Miami this week, from belly dancing to ballet to discounted photography workshops.

Belly Motions Summer Showcase

From the event description:

It's time for our students to take the spotlight. This exciting production is presented by Belly Motions, Miami's Premiere World Dance Studio, and features routines by some of Miami's top belly dance, Bollywood, Hula, Brazilian and African dance stars.



When: Saturday, June 22, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: Miami Dade College Koubek Memorial Center, 2705 S.W. Third St.

Price: $30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Florida Classical Ballet 2019 Grand Gala

From the event description:

Florida Classical Ballet, under the direction of world-renowned ballet mistress and choreographer Magaly Suarez, presents its 2019 Grand Gala. The performance will include excerpts from "Swan Lake," "Don Quixote," "La Bayadere," "Le Corsaire" and other works taken from the traditional classical repertoire.

When: Sunday, June 23, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Manuel Artime Theater, 900 S.W. First St.

Price: $35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Garter at Barter



From the event description:

Moon River Cabaret returns with another monthly production of The Garter at Barter. This month we celebrate "One Love," the most important of all human concepts.

When: Saturday, June 22, 9 p.m.

Where: 255 N.W. 27th Terrace

Price: $10-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Score up to 47% off Workshops at Miami Institute of Photography

From the deal description:

Professional instructors show participants how to best utilize various settings and functions on their digital cameras or smartphones.



Where: 119 N.E. 54th St., Creole District

Price: $66 (45% discount for one); $127 (47% discount for two)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

