Miami to host a variety of family and learning events this week

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this week? From a kids' film screening to paddle board and kayak tours, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Ready Jet Go Screening

Bring your kids to this screening of "Ready Jet Go!" As part of the PBS national summer of space, kids will learn about the Apollo mission's anniversary and how Neil Armstrong made history. Kids will also get to meet Luna from "Let's Go Luna."

When: Sunday, July 21, noon

Where: Miami Dade College Tower Theater, 1508 S.W. Eighth St., Miami, FL 33135

Price: $6-$8; $22 (Family Package of 4 Tickets)

Up to 58% Off Aquatic Night Time Tours

Nocturnal guides lead guests on a relaxing tour of Biscayne Bay with sunset views and stops at nearby islands. Choose from multiple options including evening kayaking and paddle board tours for up to six people.

Where: 1275 N.E. 79th St., Bay Crest

Price: $48 (52 percent discount off regular price) - Evening Kayaking for Two. More options available.

Up to 68% Off Adult Kickball Registration

Score a deal of up to 68 percent off on adult kickball. Go solo or bring family and friends. This time, your kids can cheer you on as you go back to your days in gym class. Games will take place at Danny Berry, Cutler Ridge and Jose Marti Parks.

Where: 362 S.W. Fourth St., Little Havana

Price: $32 (54 percent discount off regular price)

