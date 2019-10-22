Miami to host a variety of performing and visual arts events this week

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Miami this week, from a Halloween-themed costume party and open mic to a Venezuelan artist's exhibition.

Fleshing It Out Open Mic & Costume Party

Calling all creatives! You are officially summoned this Tuesday to work your magic at this free open mic challenge. Halloween-themed work-in-progresses—demos, scripts and songs—are encouraged but not required.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Miami Light Project, 404 N.W. 26th St.

Price: Free

Barter Comedy Night: Funny In Pink Edition

This Wednesday's comedy night presents an all-ladies show for breast cancer awareness. Come out and network with locals, enjoy a long happy hour and support a good cause. Celebrating a birthday? Expect a free round of drinks on the house.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 9-11 p.m.

Where: Barter Wynwood, 255 N.W. 27th Terrace

Price: Free

Metamorphosis By Galit Garzon: Art Exhibition

Calling all arts enthusiasts! Check out this exhibition from Venezuelan born Galit Garzon. In her last show of 2019, the self-described contemporary avant-garde artist recaps a personal journey—including the struggle to navigate her own way without mentors, notes voyagemia.com.

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.- Friday, Oct. 25, 3 a.m.

Where: Proyecto Tulum, 270 N.W. 23rd St.

Price: Free

Speakfridays With Rob Lee "FEARLESS"

Don't miss this variety show featuring an eclectic mix of performances connected by the theme of fearlessness. The lineup includes recording artist Alejandra Jiménez, poet Louis ConPhliction, spoken word artist BLUZ and many more.

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 a.m.

Where: The Miami Light Box, 404 N.W. 26th St.

Price: $20

