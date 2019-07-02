Music is hot in Miami this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Miami. From a throwback party with reggae and dancehall tunes to a live rooftop show, here are the local events worth checking out this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Live Rooftop Sessions Presented by Chad Bernstein Featuring Tim Jago

From the event description:

Calling live music fans! Don't miss Tim Jago performing on the Citadel's rooftop. The weekly music series is curated by Chad Bernstein, one of South Florida's premier Latin, jazz and funk artists as well as the co- founder of Guitars Over Guns.

When: Wednesday, July 3, 7-11 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Joyride, Dancehall 1990s vs 2000s

From the event description:

Get your groove on to some of the best reggae and dancehall tunes from the 1990s and 2000s at Bayside Hut. Experience the magic of Stone Love, Miami Eccentric/Dutty Dex and Juzzy Fire.

When: Wednesday, July 3, 10:30 p.m.- Thursday, July 4, 4 a.m.

Where: Bayside Hut, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway

Price: $10 (Ladies - Early Bird); $20 (Men)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Speak 1st Fridays Rooftop Sessions at The Citadel

From the event description:

Mingle with artists from around the country at Speak 1st Fridays. Expect "a diverse mix of art, music, spoken word and culture," notes the event's Facebook page. Beats provided by DJ Pazmal.

When: Friday, July 5, 8-11 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline