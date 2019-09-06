Sports and fitness deals are hot in Miami this week

Looking to get fit?

From Jet Ski adventures to adult kickball, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown.

Up to 65% off rental at Intercoastal Jet Ski

From the Intercoastal Jet Ski deal description:

Calling all water enthusiasts! Score a deal of up to 65 percent off jet ski rentals. Explore the calm waters of Biscayne Bay, see a few dolphins in action and enjoy breathtaking views of Miami Beach.

Where: 1112 Parrot Jungle trail, Watson Island

Price: $49 (65 percent discount off regular price)

Up to 72% off at MIA Ski

From the MIA Ski deal description:

Bring a date or a friend for an an unforgettable experience, soaring through the sparkling waters of Miami on a Yamaha jet ski. Gas and service fee not included in deal.

Where: 1050 MacArthur Causeway, Downtown Miami

Price: $25 (69 percent discount off regular price)

Up to 70% off adult kickball registration

From the South Florida Adult Sports deal description:

Grown-ups: Relive the camaraderie and competitive spirit of playing in organized sports. Games take place on Wednesday nights at Jose Marti Parks, Thursday nights at Danny Berry and Friday nights at Cutler Ridge.

Where: 362 S.W. Fourth St., Little Havana

Price: $29 (59 percent discount off regular price) for one

