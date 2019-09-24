Sports and fitness deals are hot in Miami this week

Looking to get fit?

From adult dance classes to rock climbing, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown.

Up to 74% Off Adult Dance Classes

From the Coconut Grove Ballet deal description:

Dance lovers: Improve your coordination and style in a ballet or modern class taught by experienced instructors. Sign up for four or eight sessions.

Where: Coconut Grove Ballet, 2829 Bird Ave.

Price: $59 (74 percent discount off regular price) - Eight Adult Dance Classes. More options available.

Up to 22% Off Private Golf Lesson

From the Mike Simmons Golf School deal description:

If you're always wanted to learn golf, sign up for lessons at the Mike Simmons School. The Barbados-born Simmons started out his career as a PGA apprentice and has been teaching the sport to adults and kids since 2001. Some of his students have even nabbed college golf scholarships.

Where: 1802 N.W. 37th Ave., West Miami

Price: $62 (22 percent discount off regular price) - One Private Lesson for Adults; $25 (16 percent discount off regular price) - One Private Golf Lesson for Kids

Up to 49% Off Rock Climbing Basics Private Lesson at Morphe

From the Morphe deal description:

Calling all adventure enthusiasts! Grab a friend or two for indoor rock climbing lessons, which cater to a variety of levels. If you're a beginner, expect training in proper belaying techniques, knots and other fundamentals.

Where: Morphe, 810 S.W. 22nd Ave., Coral Way

Price: $55 (45 percent discount off regular price) - Rock Climbing for One. More options available.

