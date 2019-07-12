Sports and fitness is hot in Miami this week

Looking to get fit?

From a women's 5K run to flyboard lessons for beginners, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown.

Women RUN Wynwood - July Edition

From the event description:

Start your month on the right foot. Join the Women RUN Wynwood and get empowered. On this monthly 5K run women come together to help each other rise. We help women start each month with positive energy by providing an experience that motivates, supports, and drives our ladies to another level of empowerment.

When: Sunday, July 14, 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 N.W. 24th St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 65% Off Jet Ski Rental at Miami Jet Ski Adventures

From the Miami Jet Ski Adventures deal description:

Calling all outdoor enthusiasts! Explore local waters and have fun-filled jet ski rides. Helpful staff offers customers jet ski rentals for a chance to enjoy an active day out, experience water sports, and unwind amidst nature.

Where: 1050 MacArthur Causeway, Downtown Miami

Price: $49 (65 percent discount off regular price) - One-Hour Jet Ski Rental. More options available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

50% Off Water Sport Rental - Surfboard/Water Skis/Paddleboard

From the Morningside Watersports deal description:

Explore local islands, see a variety of wildlife, and work your core with Morningside Watersports. Enjoy a one-hour sunset kayak or paddle board tour with family—and score a deal of up to 50 percent off the regular price. Afterward, stick around for the bonfire barbecue party.

Where: Morningside Water Sports, 5215 N.E. Seventh Ave.

Price: $10 (50 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 79% Off Party Boat Rental from Ah-Ora-Sea Boat Rentals

From the Boats Mia deal description:

To see the most of Miami, you need to get out on the water. Hop onto this party boat for up to six people and enjoy a discount of 79 percent off the regular price. Your ticket includes a tour of the city, celebrity homes, Star Island and more.

Where: Boats Mia, 250 N.W. North River Drive, Lummus Park

Price: $59 (79 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

$99 for Flyboard Session at Miami Watersports ($180)

From the Miami Watersports deal description:

Miami Watersports rentals offer nearly a dozen ways to hit the waters of Miami Beach. Those who want to get some adrenaline can go parasailing, or even fly like Iron Man on a water-propelled Flyboard. This simple concept of connecting board, jet ski and hose has become one of the most exciting water sports a thrill seeker can find.

Where: 3400 Pan American Drive, Coconut Grove

Price: $99 (45 percent discount off regular price) - 30 -Minute Beginner Flyboard Session

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

