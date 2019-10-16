Sports and fitness is hot in Miami this week

Looking to get fit?

From Wellbeing Wednesdays to flyboard sessions, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Well Being: DIY Workshop, Vinyasa Flow Yoga & Tarot Readings

From the event description:

Enjoy yoga, meditation, music and more this Wednesday. The evening's workshops and activities are designed to energize and reinvigorate your mind, body and soul. RSVP required.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 5-10 p.m.

Where: BARTER Wynwood, 255 N.W. 27th Terrace

Price: $20 - DIY Self-Care Workshop; Free Tarot Card Reading (6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.); Free Vinyasa Flow Yoga ( 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 90% Off One-Hour Jet Ski Rental at Warrior Watersports

From the Warrior Watersports deal description:

Water-fun enthusiasts: catch some waves while cruising down Biscayne Bay in our new Yamaha WaveRunners. Experienced guides help ensure you have a fun, safe jet skiing experience.

Where: 1275 N.E. 79th St., Shore Crest

Price: $19 (87 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 77% Off at Creative Hips

From the Creative Hips deal description:

Dance enthusiasts! Learn the fundamentals of Raks Sharki, also known as belly dancing, with a master instructor. During the 8-week class, you'll also discover the history and culture of this beautiful art form.

Where: 2688 S.W. 28th Lane, Coral Way

Price: $31.05 (77 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 58% Off Flyboard Session at Miami Watersports

From the Miami Watersports deal description:

Miami Watersports rentals offer nearly a dozen ways to hit the waters of Miami Beach. Go parasailing or even fly like Iron Man on a water-propelled Flyboard. A 30-minute session is open to adventure seekers 13 and older.

Where: 3400 Pan American Drive, Coconut Grove

Price: $75 (58 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.