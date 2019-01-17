Feeding South Florida steps in to help federal workers amid shutdown

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The state's largest food pantry has stepped in to help federal workers who have been furloughed or are working without pay.

One woman who goes by Anita and who spoke with Local 10 News Thursday has been a TSA officer for 16 years. She and her co-workers have worked though shutdowns before, but never one like this.

"They're facing eviction," Anita said. "FPL doesn't want to hear that. The landlords don't want to hear that. What do we do? Day care -- a lot of them can't come to work because they have child care issues."

That's why Anita waited in line on her birthday outside Bass Pro Shops with others to get food to feed her family.

All the TSA workers were grateful for the help, but they had one small request.

"We just ask those that are traveling, if you would just have understanding, if you would just have patience, because you need to put yourselves in our shoes," she said.

Feeding South Florida is planning more of these mobile food pantries as the shutdown continues. They even sat up at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami base, but it was restricted.

"These are families that are used to being able to go to the grocery store and buy what they need. They are employed individuals used to having a paycheck, and so this is particularly difficult for them to be in this position," Feeding South Florida Executive President Sari Vatske said.

"It kind of demoralizes me. I have never had to ask for a hand-me-down. It isn't fair," TSA employee Anthony Sosa said.

Many of these workers must show up to work, so making money another way is not an option.

"As TSA workers, we need help because we don't make as much money as people think we do and, basically, we are living check to check," Local 558 President John Hubert said.

