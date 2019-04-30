FIU College of Medicine hosts free health fair, screenings

MIAMI - Florida International University's Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine is hosting its third annual Community Health Fair.

The event takes place this Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, located at 212 Northeast 59th Terrace in Miami.

An initiative led by medical students, this year's fair will provide free health screenings, nutrition demonstrations, health education and a variety of resources to support community members. The college's mission is to partner with community organizations and positively impact medically underserved populations.

The event is free. For more information in English and Spanish call 786-431-8126. For information in Creole, call 754-422-6924.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.