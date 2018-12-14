Follow Big Bus Toy Express all day long

The Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express is rolling through South Florida all day, and you can follow along.

For the fifth consecutive year, Local 10 is teaming up with Big Bus Miami to crisscross Miami-Dade and Broward counties and collect new, unwrapped toys for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots program.

Our Big Bus Toy Express will run until 7 p.m., stopping at a neighborhood near you.

The "One & Only" Todd Tongen and Kristi Krueger will be your ride-along hosts. They'll be joined by Marine Corps servicemen in full dress uniform, a children's choir, holiday characters and many more surprises. The stops will feature entertainment and the opportunity to give directly to the Toys For Tots program.

This year the program needs the support of Local 10 viewers to collect 60,000 toys. At the time of this report, the Marines had collected only 9,500 toys. Donations are desperately needed for kids age 12 and up.

Last year, Local 10 viewers filled two double-decker buses and donated approximately 17,000 toys. Since 2014, the Big Bus Toy Express has collected 48,000 brand new toys to make the holidays brighter for tens of thousands of kids.

The following locations are part of our Big Bus Toy Express schedule for 2019. Make a note of the times and come out to make a difference.

Miami-Dade County

Kendall

6-7 a.m.: Tropical Financial Credit Union

8857 SW 107th Ave., Suite 260

Miami, FL 33176

Doral

7:30-8:30 a.m.: Walgreens

9675 NW 41st St.

Doral, FL 33178

305-406-3760

Downtown Miami

9-10 a.m.: Adrienne Arsht Center

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

786-468-2000

Aventura

10:30-11:30 a.m.: Walgreens

18665 Biscayne Blvd.

Aventura, FL 33180

305-466-2844



Broward County

Pembroke Pines

Noon-1 p.m.: Walgreens

15911 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

954-450-8896

Davie

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Walgreens

3015 S. University Drive

Davie, FL 33328

954-475-9222

Sunrise

3-4 p.m.: IKEA

151 NW 136th Ave.

Sunrise, FL 33325

954-838-9282, Ext.1336

Coral Springs

4:30-5:30 p.m.: Tropical Financial Credit Union

8947 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Coral Springs, FL 33071

Fort Lauderdale

6-7 p.m.: Circle House Coffee

727 NE Third Ave., Suite 100

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

