Follow Big Bus Toy Express all day long

The Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express is rolling through South Florida all day, and you can follow along.
For the fifth consecutive year, Local 10 is teaming up with Big Bus Miami to crisscross Miami-Dade and Broward counties and collect new, unwrapped toys for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots program.
Our Big Bus Toy Express will run until 7 p.m., stopping at a neighborhood near you.
The "One & Only" Todd Tongen and Kristi Krueger will be your ride-along hosts. They'll be joined by Marine Corps servicemen in full dress uniform, a children's choir, holiday characters and many more surprises. The stops will feature entertainment and the opportunity to give directly to the Toys For Tots program.
This year the program needs the support of Local 10 viewers to collect 60,000 toys. At the time of this report, the Marines had collected only 9,500 toys. Donations are desperately needed for kids age 12 and up.
Last year, Local 10 viewers filled two double-decker buses and donated approximately 17,000 toys. Since 2014, the Big Bus Toy Express has collected 48,000 brand new toys to make the holidays brighter for tens of thousands of kids.
The following locations are part of our Big Bus Toy Express schedule for 2019. Make a note of the times and come out to make a difference.
Miami-Dade County
Kendall
6-7 a.m.: Tropical Financial Credit Union
8857 SW 107th Ave., Suite 260
Miami, FL 33176
Doral
7:30-8:30 a.m.: Walgreens
9675 NW 41st St.
Doral, FL 33178
305-406-3760
Downtown Miami
9-10 a.m.: Adrienne Arsht Center
1300 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132
786-468-2000
Aventura
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Walgreens
18665 Biscayne Blvd.
Aventura, FL 33180
305-466-2844
Broward County
Pembroke Pines
Noon-1 p.m.: Walgreens
15911 Pines Blvd.
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
954-450-8896
Davie
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Walgreens
3015 S. University Drive
Davie, FL 33328
954-475-9222
Sunrise
3-4 p.m.: IKEA
151 NW 136th Ave.
Sunrise, FL 33325
954-838-9282, Ext.1336
Coral Springs
4:30-5:30 p.m.: Tropical Financial Credit Union
8947 W. Atlantic Blvd.
Coral Springs, FL 33071
Fort Lauderdale
6-7 p.m.: Circle House Coffee
727 NE Third Ave., Suite 100
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
