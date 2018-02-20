Free dresses make prom, other special events possible

It began with one young lady who saw a need.

Rebecca Kirtman was a freshman at Nova High School in Davie when she began collecting prom dresses and accessories for South Florida girls who couldn't afford the items.

In her first year, she distributed 250 dresses. In 2003, Rebecca tragically passed away in a car accident.

Becca's Closet was created in honor of her work.

Today, the nonprofit operates chapters all over the U.S. and also awards scholarships to deserving high school seniors who've demonstrated financial need and exemplary community service.

The mission of Becca's Closet is to make sure every girl has a dress for her high school sponsored prom or military ball.

Locally, the organization operates out of several locations, including Festival Flea Market Mall, Southridge High School, G. Holmes Braddock High School and Miami Edison High School.

All dresses are free and come in all sizes up to 36.

An appointment is necessary at all locations and proof of high school enrollment, such as a school issued ID, is required.

To make an appointment, visit beccascloset.org and click the "I need a dress" tab to complete the application form. You can also call 954-424-9999. A volunteer will contact you upon receipt of your application.



