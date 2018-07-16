Get free ice cream for a cause on July 24

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Indulge on a guilty pleasure without feeling guilty.

On July 24, you can enjoy a FREE scoop of ice cream and give back to a local charity.

Mayfield Creamery Moose Tracks will be handing out 10,000 scoops of ice cream at the Historic Stranahan House Museum, located at 335 SE Sixth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

For each scoop served, Moose Tracks will donate $1 to The Salvation Army of Broward County with the hopes to raise $10,000 for vital community programs.

The free scoops will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



