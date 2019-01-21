Here is a list of volunteering opportunities to sign up for on MLK Day of service

MIAMI - "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You don't have to know the second theory of thermodynamics in physics to serve. You only need a heart full of grace; a soul generated by love."

"Life's most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others?"

– Martin Luther King, Jr.

Here is a list of volunteering opportunities:

CLEAN UP

The new Clean City Task Force needs volunteers from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on MLK Day at the Enchated Forest Park, 1725 NE 135 St., in North Miami. Volunteers will be painting and cleaning. For more information, click here to visit the All for Good post.

FOOD SORTING

Feeding South Florida needs volunteers to help sort through food and repackage it for food donation packs. The volunteers must be no younger than 12 years old with a parent and 16 years old to work alone at the main warehouse, 2501 SW 32 Terrace, in Pembroke Park. For more information on how to sign up for the shifts, visit the Feeding South Florida site or call 954-518-1818.

MENTORS FOR GIRLS

The Beautiful Beauties of Tomorrow Mentroship Program is looking for women between the ages of 21 to 45 to help promote the personal development of mentees between the ages of 5 to 19 years old.

The mentors must be available to meet between 6 to 8 p.m., on Monday. For more information, visit The Beautiful Beauties of Tomorrow's site.

MENTORS FOR BOYS

The Manhood On The Go Foundation, or MOTG, is looking for mentors to help mentees from the Hallandale Beach Youth Leadership Academy, between the ages of 13 to 17. For more information, contact Iman Sandifer at iman@manhoodonthego.org or 754-221-9100.

CHILDCARE ASSISTANCE

The Susan B. Anthony Recovery Center is looking for volunteers to help supervise students' indoor activities and and monitoring children whose mothers are getting treatment at the Susan B. Anthony Recovery Center. They need volunteers at 1633 Poinciana Dr., in Pembroke Pines, from 9 a.m. to Noon and from 1 to 6 p.m. For more information, visit the program's site or call 954-733-6068.

HELPING SINGLE MOMS

Ms. Dorothy's House helps homeless single mothers to get back on their feet. They are looking for volunteers to help with their Motivational Mondays campaign. For more information, call Patricia Jones at 754-245-1904.

HELPING IMMIGRANTS

The Hispanic Unity of Florida is looking for volunteers to help support their immigration clinics and other educational events. For more information, visit the organization's site or call 954-964--8884, ext. 216.

SCHOOL IN MIAMI GARDENS

The Golden Glades Elementary School at 16520 NW 25 Ave. is looking for volunteers to work with sutdents during special school events and turtoring hours. For more information, contact Andy Harrison at AndyHarrison@DadeSchools.net or 305-624-9641.

TRAVELING TO HAITI

Grace International Inc., at 20401 NW 2nd Ave., Suite 218, is looking for volunteers for short-term missions in Haiti. They provide training and housing. For more information, visit the organizations site, e-mail go.missions@graceintl.org or call 305-231-1118.

COMMUNITY GARDEN

The Miramar Community Center is looking for volunteers, no younger than 16 years old or 10 year old with the company of an adult, to work in gardening at 3700 Largo Dr. For more information, visit the city's site or call 954-602-3270.

FARMER'S MARKET

The Urban Oasis Project is looking for volunteers to help promote urban homesteading and farmer market culture. For more information, visit the organization's site or e-mail art@urbanoasisproject.org.

EVENT FOR SENIORS

The Signature HealthCARE is looking for manicurists for a Jan. 26 event at the facility at 8333 W. Okeechobee Rd., in Hialeah Gardens. For more information call Hollyanne Perez at 305-556-9900 or visit the organization's site to apply.

For more service opportunities in your area visit the government's National Service site or the AllForGood.org site.

