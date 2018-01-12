Jackson Health System celebrates 100th anniversary

MIAMI - In honor of Jackson Health System turning 100, the Jackson Health Foundation (JHF) will celebrate with its Golden Angels Centennial Gala.

The signature event will serve to commemorate the unwavering support JHF has received throughout the years to maintain its cherished mission of providing a single, high-standard of quality care to all residents of Miami-Dade County, regardless of their ability to pay.

This year, Fana Holtz, naming benefactor of Holtz Children's Hospital, will serve once again as chair of the gala.

Holtz's support has been invaluable throughout the years, helping JHF raise much-needed funds to reinforce the work that is being done at Jackson Health System.

Silvia Rios-Fortun, chair of JHF's Guardian Angels program and immediate past chairperson of the board, will be joining Holtz as co-chair on this momentous occasion.

"We are very excited about having Fana and Silvia come together to chair our upcoming Jackson's centennial celebration," said Keith R. Tribble, Jackson Health Foundation president and CEO. "The funds raised will be allocated toward our Miracle Fund and used to help Jackson Health System continue providing world-class medical care to children and adults where the need is the most urgent."

Last year, the Golden Angels Gala brought together more than 800 philanthropists and community leaders to raise more than $2.6 million in support of the work being done at Jackson Health System.

The Golden Angels Society is the Foundation's premier giving society. Members of the Golden Angels have a strong sense of commitment to Jackson, and their support plays a vital role in advancing the mission of Jackson Health Foundation in the community and beyond.



