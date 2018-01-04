January 2018 community events calendar

Welcome to your community calendar. It's your one-stop shop to finding out about events taking place around your community. We have everything to help you make the most of your free time, from festivals and fundraisers to music and museums.

Events are listed on a monthly basis. Most are free or low cost to the public.

Now- Jan. 28

Rafael Soriano: The Artist As Mystic

The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum @ Florida Int’l University

10975 SW 17 Street

Miami, FL

Time: Open Tues. – Sat. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. & Sun. noon – 5p.m.

The Artist As Mystic is the unprecedented retrospective of the Cuban Master Rafael Soriano featuring more than ninety of his paintings and drawings. The artist’s full trajectory is explored, spanning three distinct periods: his early Cuban geometric abstract style, his transitional period in the 1960’s and 1970’s reminiscent of surrealist biomorphism, and closing with the luminous and mystical imagery of his mature period.

Cost: Free

For more information, call 305-348-2890 or visit frost.fiu.edu



Fridays in January

Funtastic Friday for Kids & ArtsPark Movie Night

ArtsPark at Young Circle

Hollywood Boulevard & U.S. 1

Hollywood, FL

Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. & 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

These back-to-back events offer free family-friendly entertainment Fridays in January. Bring lawn seating or a blanket to relax when catching a movie. Featured movies are: Monster Turcks (1/5) and Kubo and the Two Strings (1/19).

Cost: Free and open to the public

For more information, visit www.hollywoodFL.org or call 954-921-3500.

Saturday, Jan. 6 & Sunday, Jan. 7

The 30th Annual Las Olas Art Fair

600 East Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

In its 30th year, the Las Olas Art Fair celebrates with more than 300 national and international artists in a stunning showcase of art across all mediums.

Saturday, Jan. 6 – Mar.10

Mayor’s Fitness Challenge

Betty T. Ferguson

3000 NW 199 Street

Miami, FL 33056

Time: Various times and dates

During the Challenge, residents will have the opportunity to work out with City of Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert up to three times a week for 60 days. Registered participants will also receive a free health assessment, meal planning tips, online support in a private Facebook group, and more. There’s a healthy prize at stake for participants. The winner of the Mayor’s Fitness Challenge will receive a Fitbit Activity Tracker and workout kit.

Cost: Free

For more information and to register, visit LiveHealthyMiamiGardens.com

Sunday, Jan. 7

Temple Israel’s Dr. Bernard & Jeanette Gordon Halperin Memorial Lecture Series

Temple Israel – Abess Sanctuary

137 NE 19 Street

Miami, FL 33132

Time: 1 p.m.

George J. Mitchell, former Senate majority leader and U.S. Special Envoy for Middle East Peace, will be the featured speaker. Senator Mitchell will share the stage with Alon Sachar, with whom he co-wrote the recent book A Path to Peace: A Brief History of Israeli-Palestinian Negotiations and a Way Forward in the Middle East. Sachar was an advisor for the advancement of Middle East peace in both the Bush and Obama Administrations.

Cost: Free and open to the public

For more information, contact Isabel Montoto at imontoto@templeisrael.net or call 305-573-5900.

Monday, Jan. 8 & Every Monday thereafter

Arsht Center Market Mondays

Parker and Vann Thomson Plaza for the Arts

Time: 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

In the spirit of the new year, Market Mondays will focus on health and wellness with a “Farm to Fitness” theme featuring Florida-grown produce and prepared foods; complimentary yoga led by Prana Yoga; and Chef Allen’s coveted Farm-to-Table Dinner. Additional weekly activities will include a new biergarten by BRAVA by Brad Kilgore and story time for kids hosted by The Café at Books & Books.

Cost: Cost of food, Free Parking between 12th & 13th Streets – South of Ziff Ballet Opera House

Saturday, Jan. 13

Stone Crab & Seafood Festival

Esplanade Park

400 SW 2nd Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

At this free event, you can enjoy hermit crab races, food and drinks, games and live music.

Cost: Dishes start at $5

For more information, visit goriverwalk.com or call 954-468-1541.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Crème de la Crème Coffee House Community Talent Showcase

1st Klass Café

9940 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Time: Doors Open @ 8 p.m.

Cost: $20 – Advance Tickets, $25 – At the door

This event is presented by the South Broward Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Proceeds benefit SBAC Programs.

For more information, call 954-228-5160

Sunday, Jan. 14

Open House for Winter Classes

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts for the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center

201 SW 5th Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The free open house will offer the opportunity for guests to tour the education center facilities, observe or sample a class, meet the teaching artists, enjoy family-friendly activities, refreshments, win prizes and register to win a free class. The Broward Center’s singing, dancing and acting classes are for preschoolers, kids, teens and adults and are designed to encourage artistic expression and teach new skills through the performing arts. Classes begin in mid-January and most continue for 10 weeks.

Cost: Free

For more information, visit browardcenter.org.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Family Fun Day

Orchard Supply Hardware

2871 North Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

This free event, in support of the Fort Lauderdale Historical Society, will feature a kid’s archaeological dig, live pottery and Seminole artist demonstrations.

Cost: Free

For more details, visit Orchard Fort Lauderdale’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/OrchardSupplyFortLauderdale or call (954) 563-2066.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Young Talent Big Dreams Auditions

Miracle Theater

280 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Time: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.



The 8th Annual Young Talent Big Dreams, Presented by The Children’s Trust, is holding auditions in music, dance, voice, original composition and spoken word. The grand prize is a trip for two to Los Angeles for the Teen Choice Awards, plus $500 cash. Auditions start in January and run through April.

Cost: Free

Register at actorsplayhouse.org or call 305-444-9293, ext. 621.

Friday, Jan. 26

Viernes Culturales

Domino Park

8th Street (Calle Ocho) & 15 Avenue

Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Little Havana's popular art and culture festival is a great event for the whole family. Every last Friday of the month, you can enjoy music and discover works by local artists and artisans in and around iconic Domino Plaza. You can also behold contemporary and historic artworks at many fine art galleries along Calle Ocho. Finish off your fabulous Friday night by savoring a delicious dinner at one of various restaurants, boasting cuisine from all over the world. Dance, eat, shop and enjoy a delightful evening in Little Havana.

Cost: Free

Saturday, Jan. 27

8th Annual Dan Marino Foundation WalkAbout Autism & Expo

Hard Rock Stadium

347 Don Shula Drive

Miami Gardens, FL 33056



Time: 8 a.m. – 12 noon

The annual Dan Marino Foundation WalkAbout Autism & Expo brings thousands of individuals together to generate autism awareness, promote understanding and raise much-needed funds for our local autism community. All proceeds raised through this event stay in our local community and benefit The Dan Marino Foundation's initiatives such as Marino Campus Miami-Dade and Marino Campus Broward.

Cost: Donation based

For more information, contact the Dan Marino WalkAbout Team at walkabout@danmarinofoundation.org.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Riverwalk Chili Cook Off

Esplanade Park

400 SW 2nd Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Time: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

This is a free family-friendly event where you are the judge. All proceeds benefit Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale and other local nonprofits.

Cost: $5 Chili Sample Packs

For more information, visit goriverwalk.com or call 954-468-1541.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Hollywood Healing Haiti Concert

ArtsPark at Young Circle

Hollywood Blvd. & US1

Time: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The concert features Charlie Pickett, Jacuzzi Boys and more. There will be children’s activities, SQUATTER Pop Up Artisan and Crafts fair. All funds raised will directly benefit the Project Papillon Orphanage and Community Youth Center in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

For more information, call 954-921-3500.

