January 2019 community events calendar

January

Broward County Library Branches

Time: Library hours

Your Broward County Library Branches have a host of activities, workshops and conferences happening throughout the month.

Cost: Free or low cost

For more information, visit www.broward.org/library

Friday, Jan. 4 & Saturday, Jan.5

HIIT, Resistance and Recovery Training

G21 Fitness

3401 North Dixie Highway

Oakland Park, FL

Time: Friday, Jan. 4 @ 6:30 p.m. –Grand Opening & Saturday, Jan. 5 @ 8 a.m. – Classes begin

G21 Fitness has developed a group training program to incorporate High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), resistance and recovery training. At the grand opening celebration, guests can tour the new expanded 4,200 square foot facility, meet the Group Trainers and enjoy music by DJ Hansell Leyva and taste healthy samplings from Farm to Fork Meals.

Cost: Free Group Training class for first time guests. Personal Training and Massage are also available

For more information, visit www.G21Fitness.comor follow on instagram @g21fitness.com or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/G21Fitness/.

Saturday, Jan. 5

KIPP Miami Hosts Free Haircuts

305 Kings & Queens - Northside Flea Market

7900 NW 27th Avenue, 1st floor, Booth 301A

Miami, FL

Time: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

As the winter break comes to a close, KIPP Miami wants to make sure Liberty City children look and feel sharp when they head back to class. The national network of non-profit charter schools, which recently opened its first school in Liberty City KIPP Sunrise Academy, is offering free haircuts for children 5-12 years old.

Cost: Free. Haircuts will be offered on a first come, first serve basis to the first 100 children.

Saturday, Jan. 5

A Musical Tribute to Stevie Wonder - Auditions

Miramar Cultural Center

2400 Civic Center Place

Miramar, FL 33025

Time: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Non-equity production looking for female and male 13-18 year-old singers, dancers and actors for “A Musical Tribute to Stevie Wonder.” The productions is scheduled for Thursday, March 21, at the Miramar Cultural Center and will be co-directed by Ms. JoMarie Payton.

For more information call 954-602-4519 or email education@miramarculturalcenter.org

Saturday, Jan. 13

Holistic Healthy Lifestyle

Lauderhill SDA Church

4100 NW 11 Court

Lauderhill, FL 33313

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This event features a health fair with dental screenings, medical consultations, cooking class demo and more.

Cost: Free

For more information, call 954-584-1734 or visit lauderhillsda.org

Thursday, Jan. 17

Rubber Jellyfish Showing

Halmos College of Natural Science and Oceanography at NSU

8000 North Ocean Drive

Dania Beach, 33004

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Free Our Seas is proud to bring the Australian documentary Rubber Jellyfish to South Florida. Rubber Jellyfish is a feature-length documentary which explores the effects of helium balloons on the environment, wildlife and human beings. Proceeds from the event will benefit the MEEC and Balloons Blow.

Cost: $10, includes small bites and a beverage

For ticket purchases, visit Eventbrite

Friday, Jan. 18

Viernes Culturales / Cultural Fridays

Domino Plaza

Calle Ocho - SW 8th Street & 15th Avenue

Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Viernes Culturales is Little Havana's popular art and culture festival. The family-friendly event will have you enjoying music and discovering works by local artists and artisans in and around Calle Ocho’s iconic Domino Plaza. You can also behold contemporary and historic artworks at the many fine art galleries. Finish off your fabulous Friday night by savoring a delicious dinner at one of various restaurants, boasting cuisine from all over the world.

Cost: Free

For more information, visit https://viernesculturales.org/mainvc/calendar

Saturday, Jan. 19

Family Fest

Adrienne Arsht Center

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL

Time: 1:30 p.m.

The FAMILY FEST series is a multicultural music experience for all ages starring Terrance Simien and Creole for Kidz! It will take audiences on a journey into the history of the Louisiana-based genre of zydeco music and Creole culture.

Cost: Free. First-Access Passes are required.

These passes can be reserved by calling the Adrienne Arsht Center box office at 305-949-6722 or online at arshtcenter.org (limit four per person). Seating is “first come, first admitted” for the performance and passes do not guarantee a seat.

Saturday, Jan. 19

Rhythms of Africa

West Broward High School Theatre

500 NW 209 Avenue

Pembroke Pines, FL 33029

Time: Two Shows: 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Rhythms of Africa is a musical journey that describes the movement of ancient rhythms sprung from the souls of vibrant cultures and carried by hand and heart from Africa to the Caribbean and the Americas.

Cost: $25 Adults, $15 Kids under 12

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rhythms-of-africa-music-around-the-world-tickets-51725402070?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-source=wa&utm-term=listing

Saturday, Jan. 19

2nd Annual Blue Jean Ball

Harris Field Pavilion

1034 NE 8th Street

Homestead, FL 33030

Time: 6 p.m.

Soroptimist International of Homestead presents this event with prime dinner and dancing. The name, Soroptimist, means “best for women,” and that’s what the organization strives to achieve. Soroptimists are women at their best, working to help other women to be their best. Soroptimist’s mission is to improve the lives of women and girls, in local communities and throughout the world.

Cost: $35 (Dinner & Dancing) $15 (Dancing only)

For more information, visit http://sihomestead.com.

Saturday, Jan. 26

Tri Rail’s “Rail Fun Day”

Tri-Rail’s Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport Station at Dania Beach

500 Gulf Stream Way

Dania Beach, FL 33004

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This fun-filled, family-friendly event features arts and crafts, interactive games and activities, face painting, live entertainment, costume characters, food trucks and more.

As part of the festivities, young stars will show off their singing talents as they compete in “South Florida’s Kids Got Talent.” The first-place winner will receive $500, a one-year contract inclusive of a photo shoot with composite cards and professional studio and music video recording sessions.

Cost: Free

To learn more, visit http://www.tri-rail.com/rail-fun-day/ or call 1-800-TRI-RAIL.

