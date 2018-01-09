Join Local 10 at Marfan Foundation Walk on Jan. 21

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Local 10 wants you to join us for the 2018 South Florida Walk for Victory to benefit the Marfan Foundation.

Traffic Reporter and Walk Captain Nicole Perez will lead our Local 10 Team, "Team Top Ten."

Lace up your shoes and walk with Nicole, along with other members of our Local 10 family, to raise funds and awareness for Marfan Syndrome, a life-threatening genetic disorder.

The walk kicks off at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, at T.Y Park in Hollywood.

Click here for more information and to join our team.

Our goal is to raise $3,500 for this cause. Together, we can reach that goal and save lives.



