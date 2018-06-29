July 2018 community events calendar

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Welcome to your community calendar. It's your one-stop shop to finding out about events taking place around your community. We have everything to help you make the most of your free time, from festivals and fundraisers to music and museums.

Events are listed on a monthly basis. Most are free or low cost to the public.

All month of July

Junior Lifeguard Summer Camp

Dania Beach, FL

Time: Various sessions and times throughout July

The Junior Lifeguard Summer Camp is for kids ages 7 to 17. Kids can learn first aid, water safety and open water navigation. There’s also sessions on surfing, paddle boarding and kayaking.

For information, contact Dania Beach Ocean Rescue 954-924-3704 or email mhuck@daniabeachfl.gov. The program is still accepting registrations at daniabeachfl.gov/juniorlifeguardform.

Now-August 17

Miami Dade Parks, Recreation & Open Spaces Summer Camps

Miami, FL

Time: Various times and locations

School is out for the summer, and it’s a good time to explore summer camp options. Miami Dade County Parks offers convenient hours, affordable rates and more than 32 locations. Choose a location among General Camps, pick a Specialty Camp based on your child's interest, or plug your child with special needs into a Disability Services Camp.

To register, visit https://www.miamidade.gov/parks/activities-summer-camps.asp.

Now- August

Marino Campus Summer Youth Program

Miami-Dade & Broward County

Time: Two sessions: July 9-20 and July 23-August 3, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Marino Campus offers youth and young adults ages 15 to 21 with a documented disability a summer camp that teaches resume writing, leadership skills, job training and more. Those who wish to register must provide either a recent Individual Education Plan (IEP), 504 Plan, or an official letter signed by a school administrator stating that you are receiving services for a disability. Registrants must also have documentation showing that you are returning to high school or post-secondary education in the Fall of 2018.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.marinocampus.org/summeryouth/

Second Saturday of Each Month

Dania After Dark

SW 1st Avenue, between 1st Street & Dania Beach Boulevard

Dania Beach, FL

Time: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Dania After Dark is a monthly street festival featuring live performances, art, food trucks, drinks and fun.

Cost: Free admission for all ages & pet friendly

For information, participation and vendor inquiries, call 954-785-7475.

Sunday, July 1

Downtown Hollywood Dream Car Classic Car Show

Hollywood Boulevard, between 19th & 20th Avenues

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This free event features dozens of classic cars, trucks and other vehicles of interest.

Cost: Free

Wednesday, July 4

Red, White & Blue Golf Tournament

Country Club of Miami

6801 NW 186 Street

Hialeah, FL

Time: Shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

Cost: Golf fees

For more information call 305-829-8456.



Wednesday, July 4

Fourth of July Spectacular

Blackpoint Marina

24775 SW 87 Avenue

Cutler Bay, FL

Time: Fireworks begin promptly at 9 a.m.

This event will feature an all-American day at the park followed by a water front fireworks display.

Cost: Free

Thursday, July 19

6th Annual Kids Get Hip and Fit Fair

Flamingo Park Baseball Stadium

15th Street & Michigan Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33138

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

S.E.E.K (Seeking Education Empowers Knowledge) Foundation is teaming up with the Miami Beach Police Athletic League and Chef by Nature for a fun-filled afternoon of fitness activities, including football drills with professional athletes, cooking demonstrations, games and more.

Cost: Free and open to the public

For more information visit seekedu.org.

Thursday, July 19

Midtown Meditates

The Shops at Midtown (in the horseshoe)

3401 North Miami Avenue

Miami, FL

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

The Shops at Midtown Miami will offer free yoga classes in the horseshoe the third Thursday of each month for yogis of all levels.

Classes will be taught by Rosario Chozas, and accompanied by D.J. Claunine. Guests are welcome to arrive as early as 6 p.m. Offers and freebies will be available while supplies last, including braiding by Bleach Hair Addiction at a pop-up braid bar.

Cost: Free



