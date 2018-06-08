June 2018 community events calendar

Welcome to your community calendar. It's your one-stop shop to finding out about events taking place around your community. We have everything to help you make the most of your free time, from festivals and fundraisers to music and museums.

Events are listed on a monthly basis. Most are free or low cost to the public.

Second Saturday of Each Month

Dania After Dark

SW 1st Avenue, between 1st Street & Dania Beach Boulevard

Dania Beach, FL

Time: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Dania After Dark is a monthly street festival featuring live performances, art, food trucks, drinks and fun. Cost: Free admission for all ages & pet friendly. For information, participation and vendor inquiries, call 954-785-7475.

Now-June 30

OneBlood Donor Centers & Crayola Experience

One Blood Donor Centers

This June, the Crayola Experience is partnering with OneBlood to help thank donors for saving lives. Donate with OneBlood anywhere in Florida from Friday, June 1 through Saturday, June 30, and in addition to OneBlood’s thank you gift, receive a special offer from Crayola Experience Orlando - purchase one admission ticket and receive a second admission FREE.

For hours, locations and appointments, visit oneblood.org/crayola or call 1-888-9-DONATE (1-888-936-6283)

June-July

Junior Lifeguard Summer Camp

Dania Beach, FL

Time: Various sessions and times throughout June & July

The Junior Lifeguard Summer Camp is for kids ages 7 to 17. Kids can learn first aid, water safety and open water navigation. There’s also sessions on surfing, paddle boarding and kayaking.

For information, contact Dania Beach Ocean Rescue 954-924-3704 or email mhuck@daniabeachfl.gov. The program is still accepting registrations at daniabeachfl.gov/juniorlifeguardform.

June 11-August 17

Miami Dade Parks, Recreation & Open Spaces Summer Camps

Miami

Time: Various times and locations

School is out for the summer, and it’s a good time to explore summer camp options. Miami Dade County Parks offers convenient hours, affordable rates and more than 32 locations. Choose a location among General Camps, pick a Specialty Camp based on your child's interest, or plug your child with special needs into a Disability Services Camp.

To register, visit https://www.miamidade.gov/parks/activities-summer-camps.asp.

Now- August

Marino Campus Summer Youth Program

Miami-Dade & Broward County

Time: Two sessions in July: July 9-20 and July 23-August 3, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Marino Campus offers youth and young adults ages 15 to 21 with a documented disability a summer camp that teaches resume writing, leadership skills, job training and more. Those who wish to register must provide either a recent Individual Education Plan (IEP), 504 Plan, or an official letter signed by a school administrator stating that you are receiving services for a disability. Registrants must also have documentation showing that you are returning to high school or post-secondary education in the Fall of 2018.



For more information and to register, visit https://www.marinocampus.org/summeryouth/

Tuesday, June 12

National Career Fairs

Miami Airport Marriott

1201 NW LeJeune Road

Miami, FL 33126

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The career fair is your one-stop shop to meet hundreds of employers face-to-face. A few of the job opportunities include production workers, sales representatives, mechanic-automotive technician, internet director/closer, insurance agents, and retail sales associate.

Cost: Free

For more information, call 877-561-5627 or email contact@ncfairs.com.

Saturday, June 16

South Broward Juneteenth Festival: Highlighting a Forgotten Holiday

Attucks Middle School

3500 North 22nd Avenue

Hollywood, FL 33020

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Juneteenth is an historic celebration among African Americans that honors the announcement of the end of slavery. This local event will kick off with a lively parade and stilt walkers, which highlight the lively culture of the area. After the parade, there will gospel performances, artists, motivational speakers and a bounce house for the children. The goal of this event is to create historical awareness of this historic holiday, create a space for youth, connect organizations with the community and provide small business owners a great opportunity to market themselves.

Cost: Free and open to the public

For information, visit https://www.juneteenthbrowardcounty.com/

Saturday, June 23

Third Annual Hidden Treasure Conference

Granada Church

950 university Drive

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Time: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

This is a free women’s conference where you can spend the day with inspirational speakers and be encouraged.

Cost: Free

To register visit https://hiddentreasure2018.eventbrite.com or http://www.gloryhouseofmiami.org/events/

Saturday, June 30

Caribbean American Exhibition & Festival

The Campus & Hall at Holy Sacrament

2801 North University Drive

Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Time: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Feel the spirit and vibes of the Caribbean. Enjoy several multi-cultural exhibits, island and Latin food, music fusion, arts, a kids fun zone and much more.

Cost: Adults $10. Free admission for kids under 12. Free parking.



