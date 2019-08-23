Kiddie Academy hosting free 'Storytime LIVE!' event

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Looking to share a special reading experience with your child this weekend?

The Kiddie Academy of Coral Springs, a local educational child care provider, is inviting Coral Springs-area children and their families to 'Storytime LIVE!' this Saturday.

During the free reading event, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a story reading and classroom visit with Curious George and Pinkalicious.

Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras to capture the excitement.

'Storytime LIVE!' is free and open to everyone, including current students and new friends interested in learning more about the Kiddie Academy.

The event takes place this Saturday at 2 PM at the Kiddie Academy of Coral Springs, which is located at 5876 Wiles Road. To register online, click here

