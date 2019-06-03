Community

Local 10 News family mourns loss of Todd Tongen

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Local 10 News journalists are trained to cover heart-breaking tragedies. They perform their duties under stress even when they are in pain themselves. The local newsroom often grieves with the community, and it wasn't any different on Monday when the newsroom lost one of their own.  

At 56, Todd Tongen, a beloved Local 10 News veteran, died at home in Broward County's town of Southwest Ranches. For Jeff Weinsier, an investigative reporter who has been with Local 10 News for 25 years, Tongen was not just a colleague. He was a friend and a partner in crime. 

"He was our prankster," Weinsier said, adding Tongen was always "the life of our party." 

Weinsier was at his desk working when he stopped to watch the 4 p.m. news story about his colleague. Michael Putney, a senior political reporter, worked on the obituary, which had shots of Tongen dressed like Superman, impersonating Elvis and doing interviews while driving the former Local 10 News' Taxi. 

"He was an anchor. He was a feature reporter, a hard news reporter," Weinsier said. "He was everything, and there’s going to be a huge void in this building, and there is going to be a huge void in South Florida."

Kerry Weston, an assignment desk manager, worked with Tongen for three decades. While she remembers his coverage of Hurricane Andrew and his willingness to go skydiving, she said he faced every story with the same intensity, interest and commitment to knowing the facts. But his best stories, she said, were the lighthearted stories.

"He would just bring a smile to your face or a tear, because he knew how to tell a story, how to weave a story, weave the video and the sound bytes," Weston said. "He was a very, very good story teller."

The father of two knew how to allow his inner child to have fun. If there was someone in the newsroom who would volunteer to wear a turkey costume on camera to greet Publix Supermarket costumers during the Thanksgiving food drive, Weston could count on him.

William Damas, the chief photographer, worked with Tongen for two decades. He said some of his best memories in the newsroom are with Tongen. He had the brave heart of an entertainer and was always making his colleagues laugh. Bob Palumbo, a veteran photographer, agrees and added that Tongen's quick wit and creativity were always on full display. 

"It was always fun to be with him in every aspect, not matter what the story was," Damas said. 

Yelena Orrelly, an associate producer, said Tongen had become a paternal figure for the weekend team. She said she saw how he coached the younger more inexperienced producers and helped them to avoid mistakes. 

"Todd walked in and made us omelets. He put a smile on our face every morning and made us feel like we weren’t little kids," Orrelly said. "He made us feel we were a star team. He always appreciated us every single day."  

On Friday, during the annual My Future My Choice Big Book Drive distribution Tongen brought that same joy to schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Everyone in the newsroom trusted him and his weekend co-anchor Neki Mohan with the mission. The Local 10 News team knew his silly ways were going to brighten teachers' days and make children smile.

 

