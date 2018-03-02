Local 10 News' Jacey Birch wants South Florida animal lovers to join her team

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Humane Society of Broward County will be hosting their annual Walk for the Animals Saturday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

This year's cover dog for the event is Ruby, a 3-year-old Australian Shepherd from Hollywood, who will appear on walk brochures and posters.

The event's goal is to raise $575K for the shelter, veterinarian services and educational programs. As of Friday afternoon, the non-profit organization had about $428K.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Huizenga Plaza, 32 E. Las Olas. The 1.25-mile walk is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information or to donate to the effort, click here for Birch's donor drive page.

