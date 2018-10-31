Local 10 to hold annual 'Day of Giving'

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - It's almost time for Local 10's annual "Day of Giving" where the community pitches in to help those less fortunate in South Florida.

On Friday, November 9, Local 10 is teaming up with Publix Super Markets to collect non-perishable foods and new, unwrapped toys to give to those in need in South Florida.

Last year, Local 10 viewers donated 15,000 pounds of food, hundreds of toys and thousands of dollars in donations to nonprofits serving the homeless and needy in our community.

From way before sunrise and way after sunset, our Local 10 News team of anchors and reporters will be at select area Publix stores in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties to greet guests and file live reports.

The season of giving begins with the Local 10 Day of Giving. Shop, share and make a difference.

The following Publix locations have been tapped for our Local 10 Day of Giving:

MIAMI-DADE

Southwest Miami-Dade (Store 0238)

Alegre Plaza

14630 SW 26th St (Coral Way)

Miami, FL 33175

Miami Shores (Store 794)

9050 Biscayne Blvd

Miami Shores, FL 33138

North Miami (Store 1236)

12800 Biscayne Blvd

North Miami, FL 33181

BROWARD

Fort Lauderdale (Store 1097)

1940 Cordova Road

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Hollywood (Store 1454)

1700 Sheridan Street

Hollywood, FL 33020

Pembroke Pines - Paraiso Parc (Store 1068)

15729 Pines Blvd

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

MONROE

Key Largo (Store 376)

101437 Overseas Hwy (Tradewinds Plaza)

Key Largo, FL, 33037-4505

