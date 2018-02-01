Local 10 welcomes members of Wow Center to Pembroke Park news station

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The WOW Center in Kendall received a big Local 10 welcome today. Nearly three dozen adults got a behind-the-scenes tour of the news station and met many of our staff members before stepping inside our decorated small studio to enjoy a hearty lunch.

The food was provided by Publix Super Markets, and Academy Bus transported the adults to and from our Pembroke Park location inside a double-decker tour bus.

"Visiting Local 10 was the most fantastic experience," said WOW member Alex DC. "I loved it. Seeing the news live was so interesting and everyone was so nice to us."

"Everyone at Local 10 made our individuals feel welcomed, significant and relevant," said executive director Natalia Wong. "For many of them, this experience was life changing and was one of the first times they felt truly seen."

The WOW Center is a nonprofit organization that offers support, guidance and encouragement to adults with developmental disabilities. Every year, the center donates brand new toys to our Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express. Today's event was our way of saying thank you.



