March 2018 community events calendar

Welcome to your community calendar. It's your one-stop shop to finding out about events taking place around your community. We have everything to help you make the most of your free time, from festivals and fundraisers to music and museums.
Events are listed on a monthly basis. Most are free or low cost to the public.
Every Monday
Arsht Center Market Mondays
Parker and Vann Thomson Plaza for the Arts
Time: 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
In the spirit of the new year, Market Mondays will focus on health and wellness with a “Farm to Fitness” theme featuring Florida-grown produce and prepared foods; complimentary yoga led by Prana Yoga; and Chef Allen’s coveted Farm-to-Table Dinner. Additional weekly activities will include a new biergarten by BRAVA by Brad Kilgore and story time for kids hosted by The Café at Books & Books.
Cost: Cost of food, Free Parking between 12th & 13th Streets – South of Ziff Ballet Opera House
Friday, Mar. 2
5th Annual Women of Distinction Awards Breakfast
BB&T Center
1 Panther Parkway
Sunrise, FL 33323
Time: 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
This event honors ten dynamic women in Broward County for their professional achievements and community contributions. Having sold out four years in a row, the breakfast is attended by prominent entrepreneurs, professionals and public officials.
Cost: $75 per tickets, $1000 table of 10
To reserve your space, visit lauderhillchamber.com or call 954-318-6118.
Saturday, Mar. 3
The DRIHope4aCure
Marlins Park
501 Marlins Way
Miami, FL 33125
Time: 7 a.m. – noon
This event will feature a 5K and 10K run, kid’s super hero fun run, health fair, raffles and much more.
Cost: Free. Complimentary Garage Parking available at the Third Base Garage.
For more information, visit multirace.com.
Saturday, Mar. 3
Jon Smith Subs Opening Day
161 SE 1 Street
Miami, FL 33131
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Taste the thrill of the grill and celebrate the first Jon Smith Subs in Miami! The grand opening celebration will offer fun for the whole family, including music, product tastings, giveaways and more. In addition, the first 50 guests in line by 10:30 a.m. will receive free 6-inch sub of their choice for a year.
Cost: Free
For more information about Jon Smith Subs and its menu, contact Catherine Vazquez at 305.631.2283, cvazquez@inklinkmarketing.com, or visit Jonsmithsubs.com.
Saturday, Mar. 3
The 6th United Phagwah Holi Celebration of Colors
Central Broward Regional Park
3700 NW 11 Place, Pavilion 1
Lauderhill, FL 33311
Time: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
For more information, visit jayadeviarts.com or call 954-961-0031.
Saturday, Mar. 3 & Sunday, Mar. 4
Asian Culture Festival
The Fruit & Spice Park
24801 SW 187 Avenue
Homestead, FL 33031
Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
At this family-friendly event, you’ll experience authentic Asian food, handicrafts, folk and classical music and dance, Taiko drumming and much more.
Cost: General Admission: $12, Children 6-12: $5, Children under 6: Free
For more information, email asianculture2018@gmail.com
Tuesday, Mar. 6
Eyewitness to Genocide – An Evening with Carl Wilkens
Immaculate-LaSalle High School Gym
3601 South Miami Avenue
Miami, FL 33133
Time: 7 p.m.
Carl Wilkens was the head of the humanitarian aid organization ADRA in Rwanda, where he was living with his family when the genocide began in 1994. As the lone American witness to the Rwandan genocide, he ventured out into a city exploding with violence and atrocities, in order to bring food, water and medicines to groups of trapped orphans.
Cost: Free
For more information, call 305-321-4332.
Wednesday, Mar. 7
Celebrating Women Awards, Fashion & Flamenco
Grand Palms Golf & Country Club
110 Grand Palms Drive
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
This event will present PORTADAflorida Awards to two distinguished women. The event is free and bilingual. It will benefit the local nonprofit Forza Stefano Charitable Foundation.
Cost: Free
For more information and to reserve your space, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrating-women-awards-fashion-flamenco-tickets-42772594983.
Thursday, Mar. 8 – Wednesday, May 30
PEACE 70
Sagamore Hotel
1671 Collins Avenue
Miami Beach, FL
Time: Tour is open 24/7
PEACE 70 is a celebratory art exhibit that honors 70-years for both Sagamore and the State of Israel. The show features hand-selected works from Israeli artists as well as selections from the renowned Dubi Shiff Art Collection.
Cost: Free & open to the public
For more information, visit sagamorehotel.con/peace70.
Friday, Mar. 9 – Monday, Mar. 12
Share The Love-Share The Luck
OneBlood Donor Centers
Time: By appointment
OneBlood is calling on South Floridians to share the love by giving blood at any of its donor centers. Those who give blood from Friday, Mar. 9 through Monday, Mar. 12, will receive a limited edition, “Share The Love- Share The Luck” t-shirt along with a wellness checkup and a $10 egift card.
Cost: Donation
For more information, visit oneblood.org/locations or call 1-888-9-DONATE.
Saturday, Mar. 10
Friends & Family 5K
Plantation Heritage Park – Shelter 4,5,6
1100 South Fig Tree Lane
Plantation, FL 33317
Time: 8:30 a.m. registration
Help send a child or young adult suffering with Cystic Fibrosis to camp. The family and dog friendly event benefits Sunny Shores Sea Camp.
Cost: $40 pre-registration, $50 on race day. Parking is $1.50 p/person
For more information and to register, visit sunnyshoresseacamp.org.
Saturday, Mar. 10
Electric Light The Night Fun Run
ArtsPark
Hollywood Blvd. & U.S. 1
Hollywood, FL
Time: 4 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
You’re invited to this fundraiser. Run, walk, skip or dance your way around ArtsPark to raise funds for Hunters Syndrome.
Tickets available at hollywoodlionsclub.org.
Saturday, Mar. 10 & Sunday, Mar. 11
The Dance Theatre of Harlem
South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center
10950 SW 211 Street
Cutler Bay, FL 33189
Time: Sat. @ 8 p.m. , Sun. @ 3 p.m.
The first-ever black classical ballet company returns to South Florida after an almost twenty-year absence from our stages. Arthur Mitchell’s famed Dance Theatre of Harlem graces us once again with an eclectic and dynamic ballet repertoire
Cost: Ticket prices range from $25-$65, $5 tickets for ages 13-22 via www.cultureshockmiami.com.
For more information, visit http://www.smdcac.org/events/dance-theatre-harlem.
Saturday, Mar. 10 & Sunday, Mar. 11
Quarter Auction Fundraiser
Hollywood West Elk's Lodge 2365
7190 Davie Rd. Ext.
Hollywood, FL 33024
Time: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Direct Sales and Small Business vendors will be taking part in this event. There will be opportunities to bid a quarter or two on a chance to win many new items from different companies. There will be two auction rounds and opportunities all through the show to purchase items. Proceeds support veteran charities, such as Honor Flight, Sandy Nittenger State Veterans Nursing Home and Dogs 4 Disabled Vets.
Saturday, Mar. 10 & Sunday, Mar. 11
Beauty & Balance Events
Westfield Mall – JC Penney Court
8000 West Broward Blvd.
Plantation, FL 33388
Time: noon – 4 p.m.
This two-day event begins on Saturday with a braid bar, nail art, make-up seminar, hair demonstrations, healthy food samplings and tips on how to pose for photos and selfies. On Sunday, the fun continues with several fitness classes. The first 100 registered guests each day will receive a special Westfield Broward gift.
Cost: Free & open to the public
Thursday, Mar. 15
National Career Fairs Hiring Event
Miami Airport Marriott
1201 NW LeJeune Road
Miami, FL 33126
Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The Miami Career Fair will feature hundreds of interview and job opportunities as well as a chance to meet employers face-to-face.
Cost: Free
For more information, call 1-877-561-5627
Thursday, Mar. 15 – Sunday, April 8
The 2018 Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Expo
10901 SW 24 Street (Coral Way)
Miami, FL 33165
Time: Gates open on Opening Day, Mar. 16 & Mar. 21-22 @ 3 p.m. Gates open @ Noon other days.
The Youth Fair & Exposition is packed with adrenaline-pumping rides, fun games, mouth-watering food, live outdoor concerts, sensational shows, livestock/agricultural competitions and over 63,000 local artistic, academic and agricultural student exhibits.
Cost: General admission is $14 for ages 6-64. Admission is free for kids 5 and under & seniors 65 and older.
Admission is free all day for active duty and retired military personnel (with valid military ID) on opening day and each Wednesday.
Parking is $5 when purchased online by Mar. 14. $10 starting on Mar. 15.
For more information, visit www.fairexpo.com or call (305) 223-7060.
Sunday, Mar. 18
Coconut Grove Youth Summit
3255 Plaza Street
Miami, FL 33133
Time: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
This event provides an opportunity for youth to discuss current events, express concerns and ask questions directly to community leaders. There will be breakout groups, music, games and free food and drinks.
Cost: Free
For more information, call Iesha Brown at 786-399-1394 or Iesha.brown53@gmail.com.
Sunday, Mar. 18
Women of Impact XXX
Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon
5101 Blue Lagoon Drive
Miami, FL 33126
Time: 2 p.m.
This event will honor distinguished women in the community who fight all forms of discrimination against women, including government officials, heads of nonprofits and business leaders.
Cost: $65
Friday, Mar. 23
Riverwalk Burger Battle IX
Huizenga Plaza
32 East Las Olas Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
This sizzling event will pit top local restaurants and burger joints against one another as they show off their culinary creativity and grilling skills to 1200+ guests along the scenic New River. The evening will include a burger eating contest, live music, cold beer, quality cocktails, refreshing wines and plenty of gourmet burger creations.
Cost: General Admission: $5, VIP: $125
For more information, visit goriverwalk.com.
Sunday, Mar. 25
14th Annual Deering Seafood Festival
Deering Estate
16701 SW 72 Avenue
Palmetto Bay, FL
Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
This event attracts more than 8,000 people to the grounds of the beautiful 450-acre Deering Estate to enjoy a non-stop celebration of nature’s beauty and bounty. The Festival is renowned for its culinary delights featuring Florida’s freshest fish and seafood from area restaurants and caterers with delicious catches from the sea, celebrity chef demos, live music and fun-filled adventures for the kids.
Cost: Adults: $25, Kids: $10 at the gate
For tickets and further information, visit www.deeringseafoodfestival.org or call 305.235.1668 ext. 263.
Thursday, Mar. 29
Concerts Under the Stars
Bonnet House Museum & Gardens
900 Birch Road
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Time: 7 p.m.
The Daniel Bennett Group performs at the Bonnet House Museum & Gardens. The band is celebrating the release of their newest album, 'Sinking Houseboat Confusion' (Manhattan Daylight Media). Daniel Bennett will be joined by renowned guitarist Nat Janoff and master percussionist Matthew Feick on drums. The music is a provocative mix of jazz, avant-pop, and surf rock.
Cost: Tickets, $25
For more information, call 954-563-5393 or visit http://www.bonnethouse.org/event/daniel-bennett-group/.
