March 2018 community events calendar

Welcome to your community calendar. It's your one-stop shop to finding out about events taking place around your community. We have everything to help you make the most of your free time, from festivals and fundraisers to music and museums.

Events are listed on a monthly basis. Most are free or low cost to the public.

Every Monday

Arsht Center Market Mondays

Parker and Vann Thomson Plaza for the Arts

Time: 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

In the spirit of the new year, Market Mondays will focus on health and wellness with a “Farm to Fitness” theme featuring Florida-grown produce and prepared foods; complimentary yoga led by Prana Yoga; and Chef Allen’s coveted Farm-to-Table Dinner. Additional weekly activities will include a new biergarten by BRAVA by Brad Kilgore and story time for kids hosted by The Café at Books & Books.

Cost: Cost of food, Free Parking between 12th & 13th Streets – South of Ziff Ballet Opera House



Friday, Mar. 2

5th Annual Women of Distinction Awards Breakfast

BB&T Center

1 Panther Parkway

Sunrise, FL 33323

Time: 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

This event honors ten dynamic women in Broward County for their professional achievements and community contributions. Having sold out four years in a row, the breakfast is attended by prominent entrepreneurs, professionals and public officials.

Cost: $75 per tickets, $1000 table of 10

To reserve your space, visit lauderhillchamber.com or call 954-318-6118.



Saturday, Mar. 3

The DRIHope4aCure

Marlins Park

501 Marlins Way

Miami, FL 33125

Time: 7 a.m. – noon

This event will feature a 5K and 10K run, kid’s super hero fun run, health fair, raffles and much more.

Cost: Free. Complimentary Garage Parking available at the Third Base Garage.

For more information, visit multirace.com.



Saturday, Mar. 3

Jon Smith Subs Opening Day

161 SE 1 Street

Miami, FL 33131

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Taste the thrill of the grill and celebrate the first Jon Smith Subs in Miami! The grand opening celebration will offer fun for the whole family, including music, product tastings, giveaways and more. In addition, the first 50 guests in line by 10:30 a.m. will receive free 6-inch sub of their choice for a year.

Cost: Free

For more information about Jon Smith Subs and its menu, contact Catherine Vazquez at 305.631.2283, cvazquez@inklinkmarketing.com, or visit Jonsmithsubs.com.



Saturday, Mar. 3

The 6th United Phagwah Holi Celebration of Colors

Central Broward Regional Park

3700 NW 11 Place, Pavilion 1

Lauderhill, FL 33311

Time: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, visit jayadeviarts.com or call 954-961-0031.



Saturday, Mar. 3 & Sunday, Mar. 4

Asian Culture Festival

The Fruit & Spice Park

24801 SW 187 Avenue

Homestead, FL 33031

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

At this family-friendly event, you’ll experience authentic Asian food, handicrafts, folk and classical music and dance, Taiko drumming and much more.

Cost: General Admission: $12, Children 6-12: $5, Children under 6: Free

For more information, email asianculture2018@gmail.com



Tuesday, Mar. 6

Eyewitness to Genocide – An Evening with Carl Wilkens

Immaculate-LaSalle High School Gym

3601 South Miami Avenue

Miami, FL 33133

Time: 7 p.m.

Carl Wilkens was the head of the humanitarian aid organization ADRA in Rwanda, where he was living with his family when the genocide began in 1994. As the lone American witness to the Rwandan genocide, he ventured out into a city exploding with violence and atrocities, in order to bring food, water and medicines to groups of trapped orphans.

Cost: Free

For more information, call 305-321-4332.



Wednesday, Mar. 7

Celebrating Women Awards, Fashion & Flamenco

Grand Palms Golf & Country Club

110 Grand Palms Drive

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

This event will present PORTADAflorida Awards to two distinguished women. The event is free and bilingual. It will benefit the local nonprofit Forza Stefano Charitable Foundation.

Cost: Free

For more information and to reserve your space, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrating-women-awards-fashion-flamenco-tickets-42772594983.



Thursday, Mar. 8 – Wednesday, May 30

PEACE 70

Sagamore Hotel

1671 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL

Time: Tour is open 24/7

PEACE 70 is a celebratory art exhibit that honors 70-years for both Sagamore and the State of Israel. The show features hand-selected works from Israeli artists as well as selections from the renowned Dubi Shiff Art Collection.

Cost: Free & open to the public

For more information, visit sagamorehotel.con/peace70.



Friday, Mar. 9 – Monday, Mar. 12

Share The Love-Share The Luck

OneBlood Donor Centers

Time: By appointment

OneBlood is calling on South Floridians to share the love by giving blood at any of its donor centers. Those who give blood from Friday, Mar. 9 through Monday, Mar. 12, will receive a limited edition, “Share The Love- Share The Luck” t-shirt along with a wellness checkup and a $10 egift card.

Cost: Donation

For more information, visit oneblood.org/locations or call 1-888-9-DONATE.



Saturday, Mar. 10

Friends & Family 5K

Plantation Heritage Park – Shelter 4,5,6

1100 South Fig Tree Lane

Plantation, FL 33317

Time: 8:30 a.m. registration

Help send a child or young adult suffering with Cystic Fibrosis to camp. The family and dog friendly event benefits Sunny Shores Sea Camp.

Cost: $40 pre-registration, $50 on race day. Parking is $1.50 p/person

For more information and to register, visit sunnyshoresseacamp.org.



Saturday, Mar. 10

Electric Light The Night Fun Run

ArtsPark

Hollywood Blvd. & U.S. 1

Hollywood, FL

Time: 4 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

You’re invited to this fundraiser. Run, walk, skip or dance your way around ArtsPark to raise funds for Hunters Syndrome.

Tickets available at hollywoodlionsclub.org.



Saturday, Mar. 10 & Sunday, Mar. 11

The Dance Theatre of Harlem

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

10950 SW 211 Street

Cutler Bay, FL 33189

Time: Sat. @ 8 p.m. , Sun. @ 3 p.m.

The first-ever black classical ballet company returns to South Florida after an almost twenty-year absence from our stages. Arthur Mitchell’s famed Dance Theatre of Harlem graces us once again with an eclectic and dynamic ballet repertoire

Cost: Ticket prices range from $25-$65, $5 tickets for ages 13-22 via www.cultureshockmiami.com.

For more information, visit http://www.smdcac.org/events/dance-theatre-harlem.



Saturday, Mar. 10 & Sunday, Mar. 11

Quarter Auction Fundraiser

Hollywood West Elk's Lodge 2365

7190 Davie Rd. Ext.

Hollywood, FL 33024

Time: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Direct Sales and Small Business vendors will be taking part in this event. There will be opportunities to bid a quarter or two on a chance to win many new items from different companies. There will be two auction rounds and opportunities all through the show to purchase items. Proceeds support veteran charities, such as Honor Flight, Sandy Nittenger State Veterans Nursing Home and Dogs 4 Disabled Vets.



Saturday, Mar. 10 & Sunday, Mar. 11

Beauty & Balance Events

Westfield Mall – JC Penney Court

8000 West Broward Blvd.

Plantation, FL 33388

Time: noon – 4 p.m.

This two-day event begins on Saturday with a braid bar, nail art, make-up seminar, hair demonstrations, healthy food samplings and tips on how to pose for photos and selfies. On Sunday, the fun continues with several fitness classes. The first 100 registered guests each day will receive a special Westfield Broward gift.

Cost: Free & open to the public



Thursday, Mar. 15

National Career Fairs Hiring Event

Miami Airport Marriott

1201 NW LeJeune Road

Miami, FL 33126

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Miami Career Fair will feature hundreds of interview and job opportunities as well as a chance to meet employers face-to-face.

Cost: Free

For more information, call 1-877-561-5627



Thursday, Mar. 15 – Sunday, April 8

The 2018 Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Expo

10901 SW 24 Street (Coral Way)

Miami, FL 33165

Time: Gates open on Opening Day, Mar. 16 & Mar. 21-22 @ 3 p.m. Gates open @ Noon other days.

The Youth Fair & Exposition is packed with adrenaline-pumping rides, fun games, mouth-watering food, live outdoor concerts, sensational shows, livestock/agricultural competitions and over 63,000 local artistic, academic and agricultural student exhibits.

Cost: General admission is $14 for ages 6-64. Admission is free for kids 5 and under & seniors 65 and older.

Admission is free all day for active duty and retired military personnel (with valid military ID) on opening day and each Wednesday.

Parking is $5 when purchased online by Mar. 14. $10 starting on Mar. 15.

For more information, visit www.fairexpo.com or call (305) 223-7060.



Sunday, Mar. 18

Coconut Grove Youth Summit

3255 Plaza Street

Miami, FL 33133

Time: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

This event provides an opportunity for youth to discuss current events, express concerns and ask questions directly to community leaders. There will be breakout groups, music, games and free food and drinks.

Cost: Free

For more information, call Iesha Brown at 786-399-1394 or Iesha.brown53@gmail.com.



Sunday, Mar. 18

Women of Impact XXX

Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon

5101 Blue Lagoon Drive

Miami, FL 33126

Time: 2 p.m.

This event will honor distinguished women in the community who fight all forms of discrimination against women, including government officials, heads of nonprofits and business leaders.

Cost: $65



Friday, Mar. 23

Riverwalk Burger Battle IX

Huizenga Plaza

32 East Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

This sizzling event will pit top local restaurants and burger joints against one another as they show off their culinary creativity and grilling skills to 1200+ guests along the scenic New River. The evening will include a burger eating contest, live music, cold beer, quality cocktails, refreshing wines and plenty of gourmet burger creations.

Cost: General Admission: $5, VIP: $125

For more information, visit goriverwalk.com.



Sunday, Mar. 25

14th Annual Deering Seafood Festival

Deering Estate

16701 SW 72 Avenue

Palmetto Bay, FL

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

This event attracts more than 8,000 people to the grounds of the beautiful 450-acre Deering Estate to enjoy a non-stop celebration of nature’s beauty and bounty. The Festival is renowned for its culinary delights featuring Florida’s freshest fish and seafood from area restaurants and caterers with delicious catches from the sea, celebrity chef demos, live music and fun-filled adventures for the kids.

Cost: Adults: $25, Kids: $10 at the gate

For tickets and further information, visit www.deeringseafoodfestival.org or call 305.235.1668 ext. 263.

Thursday, Mar. 29

Concerts Under the Stars

Bonnet House Museum & Gardens

900 Birch Road

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Time: 7 p.m.

The Daniel Bennett Group performs at the Bonnet House Museum & Gardens. The band is celebrating the release of their newest album, 'Sinking Houseboat Confusion' (Manhattan Daylight Media). Daniel Bennett will be joined by renowned guitarist Nat Janoff and master percussionist Matthew Feick on drums. The music is a provocative mix of jazz, avant-pop, and surf rock.

Cost: Tickets, $25

For more information, call 954-563-5393 or visit http://www.bonnethouse.org/event/daniel-bennett-group/.



