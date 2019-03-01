March 2019 community events calendar

Welcome to your community calendar. It's your one-stop shop to finding out about events taking place around your community. We have everything to help you make the most of your free time, from festivals and fundraisers to music and museums.

Events are listed on a monthly basis. Most are free or low cost to the public.

March

Broward County Library Branches

Time: Library hours

Your Broward County Library Branches have a host of activities, workshops and conferences happening throughout the month.

Cost: Free or low cost

For more information, visit www.broward.org/library.



Friday, Mar. 1

Funtastic Fridays for Kids

ArtsPark at Young Circle

1 North Young Circle

Hollywood, FL 33020

Time: 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

This family-friendly event features a bounce house, face painters and more. The free movie starts at 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information, call 954-921-3500.



Saturday, Mar. 2

The Princess and the Frog, Sing-A-Long Movie

Miramar Cultural Arts Center

2400 Civic Center Place

Miramar, FL 33025

Cost: $15

Meet Princess Tiana, and enjoy free family fun art activities, face painting and complimentary popcorn.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit miramarculturalcenter.org.



Saturday, Mar. 2 & Sunday, Mar. 3

Carnaval on the Mile

Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL

Time: Begins at 10 a.m.

This is a weekend-long festival in the heart of Coral Gables featuring the best of local art, live music, fine cuisine and children’s entertainment. Several Local 10 anchors and reporters will be there on both days to greet and take pictures with attendees.

Cost: Free

For more information, visit https://carnavalmiami.com/events/carnaval-on-the-mile/



Thursday, Mar. 7

Women on the FAST Track

Brightline Miami Central Station

600 NW 2nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33136

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Brightline and Bumble Bizz will host a panel of South Florida's leading women across industries ranging from tech to beauty as they discuss their stories and the inevitable challenges they overcame in their journey to success.

Cost: $40, includes champagne reception and hors d’oeuvres and a roundtrip travel voucher for your next ride with Brightline

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bumble-x-brightline-women-on-the-fast-track-mujeres-en-la-via-rapida-tickets-57140208903?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-source=cp&utm-term=destsearch



Friday, Mar. 8 - Sat., Mar. 9

SHS Spring Gathering Craft Show

Norwegian Seaman’s Church

2950 S. Flamingo Road

Davie, FL 33330

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

At this event you can shop at the juried in-door craft boutique for all occasion gifts. There will also be a fundraising bake sale, where you can purchase delicious baked goodies to eat on the covered patio or to take home. Funds raised support the Southern Handcraft Society (SHS) Chapter and local charities.



Friday, Mar. 8

Free Family Movie Night

Tropical Park Shelter #10

7900 SW 40 St.

Miami, FL 33155

(next to lake - use Miller Drive entrance)

Time: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Miami Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Disability Services presents the The INCREDIBLES 2 (CC/Audio). There will be many fun activities as well, such as face painting, games and more. Please bring your blanket, chair and picnic basket to enjoy the movie under the stars.

For more information, contact Celia Leyva 305-755-7848 or leyva@miamidade.gov

Friday, Mar. 8

18th Annual Junior League of Miami Women Who Make A Difference Luncheon

Jungle Island- Bloom Ballroom

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail

Miami, FL 33132

Time: 11 a.m.

Each year, the Junior League of Miami hosts a Spring luncheon to recognize 3 to 4 outstanding women who exemplify the League’s mission of promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities.

Cost: $150 for individual tickets

For more information, visit http://www.jlmiami.org/.



Saturday, Mar. 9 – Sunday, Mar. 10

21st Annual Fest in the Pines

Charles F. Dodge City Center

601 City Center Way

Pembroke Pines, FL

This two-day art festival is comprised of talented artists, fun-filled entertainment, tasty food and refreshments, farmer’s market, children’s activities and more.

Cost: Free

For more information, visit ppines.com/artfest.



Sunday, Mar.10

Storyfest!

Nova Southeastern’s University Alvin Sherman Library

3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33314

Time: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This event promises a fun-filled day of storytelling, live shows, arts and crafts, facepainting and popular storybook characters. Children can also receive a free book, while supplies last.

Cost: Free

For more information, visit lib.nova.edu/storyfest.



Sunday, Mar. 10

Calle Ocho

SW 12th to 27th Avenue

Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Calle Ocho is the largest Hispanic festival in the nation. You can stroll 20 blocks of Little Havana to find musical stages, international food and entertainment for holistic demographics. Plus, many of your favorite Local 10 anchors and reporters will be there to greet attendees.

Cost: Free

For more information, visit https://carnavalmiami.com/events/calle-ocho/



Sunday, Mar. 10

St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival

Downtown Hollywood

1945 Hollywood Blvd.

Hollywood, FL 33020

Time: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Celebrate the Emerald Isle at this parade. Radio personality Footy will emcee the event featuring dozens of floats, local marching bands and spectacular bagpipe and drum corps, including the famous New York Emerald Society Pipe and Drum Corps.

For more information, visit stpatricksparade.com.



Thursday, Mar. 14 – Sunday, Apr. 7

Miami-Dade County Youth Fair

Miami Dade Fair & Exposition

10901 SW 24th Street

Miami, FL

Time: Opening Day: 3 p.m. Most other days open at noon.

The Youth Fair is ranked the largest fair in Florida. In 2018, nearly 500,000 guests attended the annual event. This adrenaline-filled, 21-day event includes nearly 100 heart pounding rides, outrageous carnival food, livestock and agricultural competitions, concerts, blockbuster shows, student exhibits and much more.

Cost: General Admission is $14. Free admission for Kids 5 and under and seniors 65 and older. Does not include ride tickets.

For more information, visit https://www.thefair.me/.



Sunday, Mar. 17

Saint Patrick’s Day Concert

Senator Gwen Margolis Community Center

1590 NE 123rd Street

North Miami, FL

Time: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The North Miami Concert Band, under the leadership of Bruce Bailey, is presenting this concert.

Cost: $5 donation



Saturday, Mar. 23

Native Plant Day

Bill Sadowski Park at Old Cutler Hammock

17555 SW 79th Ave.

Palmetto Bay, FL 33157



Time: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.



The Dade Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society invites you to its annual education day which features activities for all ages, including walks, programs about wildlife and habitats, native plants, merchandise for sale, raffles and more. Bring your family and friends and explore the forest habitat and fern grotto in this park as well as the exhibits at Native Plant Day.

Cost: Free

For more information visit, http://dade.fnpschapters.org/events/nativeplantday.php.



Monday, Mar. 25 - Friday, Mar. 29

“305” Community Band Camp 2019

Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex

3000 NW 199th Street

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Time: Two shows: 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

The “305” Community Band Camp was started to engage talented high school and middle school youth musicians the opportunity to challenge themselves and have a venue to showcase their talent.

Cost: Free & Open to the public

For more information, call 305-200-9104.



Friday, Mar. 29

Riverwalk Burger Battle X

Huizenga Plaza

32 East Las Olas Blvd.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33301

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

This sizzling event will pit top South Florida restaurants against one another as they show off their culinary creativity and grilling skills along the scenic New River at Huizenga Plaza. A team of restaurant industry judges will award the custom Riverwalk Burger Battle™ Best Burger trophy and guests will select a Fan Favorite with their Burger Battle Chip.

Cost: $50-$125

For more information, contact Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale's Event Manager at (954)468-1541, 204



Saturday, Mar. 30

Family Fest

Adrienne Arsht Center

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

Time: 2 p.m.

Family Fest offers children and families an interactive, behind-the-scenes look at the art of ballet. Join Miami City Ballet (MCB) for the enchanting first act of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Shakespeare’s timeless tale of love and magic, reality and illusion.

Cost: Free. Must reserve First-Access Pass.

For more information and to reserve your pass, visit arshtcenter.org.

Sunday, Mar. 31

2019 Love-in Music Fest

Greynolds Park

18501 NE 22nd Avenue

North Miami Beach, FL

Time: 10 a.m.

Kick-off Earth Month with this festival featuring classic tunes and vibes, food trucks and activities to celebrate our environment and good stewardship. Explore the 249-acres of Greynolds Park, a designated Heritage Park, where you can experience the beautiful hardwood hammock and mangrove forest - one of the last well-protected natural areas of northern Miami-Dade County.

Cost: $15. Buy online and receive a 50% discount

To buy tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/love-in-music-festival-at-greynolds-park-tickets-55915549915.

