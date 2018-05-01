May 2018 community events calendar

Welcome to your community calendar. It's your one-stop shop to finding out about events taking place around your community. We have everything to help you make the most of your free time, from festivals and fundraisers to music and museums.
Events are listed on a monthly basis. Most are free or low cost to the public.
Now-Friday, May 25
The Local 10 Big Book Drive
*All Broward and Monroe Counties library branches and select branches in Miami-Dade
Give the gift of literacy and donate a book to benefit a child in need. Local 10 Anchors Todd Tongen and Neki Mohan will then pick up your donations on Friday, June 1.
Every Monday
Arsht Center Market Mondays
Parker and Vann Thomson Plaza for the Arts
Time: 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Market Mondays will focus on health and wellness with a “Farm to Fitness” theme featuring Florida-grown produce and prepared foods; complimentary yoga led by Prana Yoga; and Chef Allen’s coveted Farm-to-Table Dinner. Additional weekly activities will include a new biergarten by BRAVA by Brad Kilgore and story time for kids hosted by The Café at Books & Books.
Cost: Cost of food, Free Parking between 12th & 13th Streets – South of Ziff Ballet Opera House
Tuesday, May 1
A Fort Lauderdale Culinary Experience at the New River Inn
The Historic New River Inn at Fort Lauderdale Historical Society
231 SW Second Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Time: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
The Fort Lauderdale Historical Society, Refresh Live and the Housing Authority of Fort Lauderdale present “A Fort Lauderdale Culinary Experience at the New River Inn.”
This live cooking demo will feature local produce from the Northwest Gardens Community plus local vendors, music and entertainment.
Cost: Free
For those wishing to visit the museum, early, general admission is $15 for adults; $12 for seniors and $7 for students (through age 22 with a valid student ID). Admission is free for members, military and children ages six and under.
For more information, call (954) 463-4431 or visit www.fortlauderdalehistoricalsociety.org.
Thursday, May 3 – July 12
Art Gallery Exhibit: Haiti Too Rich to Be Poor: Identity
Miramar Cultural Center
2400 Civic Center Place
Miramar, FL 33025
Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Through reminiscent photographs, innocent diary accounts and a short film “Sound The Tanbou”, artist Isaie "Zeek" Mathias contrasts the general perception of Haiti's poverty with the reality of its natural beauty, cultural contributions and human resilience. Experience images of a beautiful island, its proud people and rich heritage.
Cost: Free
Saturday, May 5
5K Run & Walk
Charnow Park (Hollywood Beach Boardwalk)
300 Connecticut Street
Hollywood, FL 33019
Time: Registration begins @ 6 a.m. The race starts @ 7:00 a.m.
The Inaugural Deltas on the Run 5K will promote physical and mental health while raising awareness of lupus and preterm births. Hosted by the South Broward Alumnae Chapter (SBAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., proceeds from the event will fund programs with the Lupus Foundation of America Florida Chapter, Inc., March of Dimes; and support SBAC's community projects and annual awarded scholarships assisting high school seniors attending college.
Cost: $35 (Kids Dash - $15) in advance and Virtual 5K is $40.
For more information or interviews about the SBAC Deltas on the Run 5K, call 954-228-5160 or email info@dstsouthbroward.org.
Saturday, May 5
A Special Day with Mom
Miramar Cultural Center
2400 Civic Center Place
Miramar, FL 33025
Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Mothers and their guests can paint their own masterpiece all while enjoying a light brunch in our beautiful Miramar Cultural Center Botanical Garden overlooking Emerald Lake.
Cost: $10
Space is limited. Tickets must be purchased by a Miramar Resident (proof of residency is required at check in).
For more information, call 954-602-3325
Saturday, May 5
Opening Reception for Global Warming Mural
Fort Lauderdale Main Library
100 South Andrews Avenue
Time: Starts @ 1:30 p.m.
Florida artist Huong is exhibiting the Global Warming Mural composed of 400 original paintings. The mixed medium mural on wood is 80 feet long by 8 feet tall. The artist hopes this mural will create a platform for discussion of climate change.
Cost: Free
For more information, call 954-357-7443.
Sunday, May 6
Epilepsy Foundation – Broward Walk the Talk Fundraiser
North Beach Park
3601 North Ocean Drive
Hollywood, FL
Time: Registration will open @ 8 a.m., walk @ 9 a.m.
Walk the Talk for Epilepsy events, held across the state of Florida each spring, benefit the more than 400,000 Floridians living with epilepsy. Epilepsy, a common neurological condition that one in 26 people will be diagnosed with at some point in their lives, is a disorder more people live with than autism, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and cerebral palsy – combined. This event will feature family-friendly entertainment, including a Zumba warm up, DJ, a photo booth sponsored by Cleveland Clinic, a special appearance by the Florida Panthers’ official mascot Stanley C. Panther, raffle prizes, and more. Prizes for the top fundraising teams and individuals will be awarded.
Cost: Fundraiser
For more information and to register, visit www.efof.org/walkthetalk.
Wednesday, May 9
35th Annual Don Strock Diabetes Golf Classic
Miccosukee Golf and Country Club
6401 Kendale Lakes Drive
Miami, FL
Time: Shotgun tee off at Noon.
This event is hosted by former Miami Dolphins quarterback Don Strock. The Don Strock Diabetes Golf Classic has raised more than $3 million for the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) and its mission to find a biological cure for diabetes. Participants will join celebrity and amateur golfers first for lunch and then a shotgun tee off. After completing the picturesque and challenging course, players enjoy a cocktail hour and awards dinner including an exciting live and silent auction to benefit the DRI.
For more information, visit https://www.diabetesresearch.org/Don-Strock-Diabetes-Golf-Classic or contact Nicole Otto at notto@drif.org or 954-964-4040.
Saturday, May 12
"Mother's Day event "Embrace Your Own Kind of Beautiful...Georgio's Glow"
Saks Fifth Avenue Dadeland
Time: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saks Fifth Avenue Dadeland and Georgio Armani host this event featuring make-up artist to the Stars, Rhona Samuels and her expert team. Guests will receive free make-overs, gift bags, hors d’oeuvres and mimosas. Proceeds will be donated to Embrace Girl Foundation.
Saturday, May 12
Turning the Tables for Paws
Cruz Building
3157 Commodore Plaza
Miami, FL 33133
Time: 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.
This event is a fundraiser for Paws 4 U Rescue. It features cocktails, live entertainment, casino gaming tables, a live auction and special guest Teresa Guidice.
For more information, call 305-491-5651.
Thursday, May 17
Raising Positive Children Forum
City Hall Center
601 City Center Way
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
*located in the Great Hall
Time: 6:30 p.m.
This event will feature a panel of experts from the medical, educational, social and law enforcement fields, along with student representatives. There will be a free showing of “Screenagers”, an award winning documentary exploring how tech time impacts a child’s development. Community resource information will also be available.
Cost: Free
Saturday, May 19
Smoke on the Water BBQ Feast & Competition
Esplanade Park
400 SW 2nd Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Time: 12 Noon – 6 p.m.
Enjoy BBQ items starting at only $5, live music, cold beer and fun for the whole family. Local pitmasters will be competing to become the named the “Smoke on the Water BBQ Feast Champion.”
Cost: The event is FREE and open to all ages.
Saturday, May 19
Miramar Day
The Miramar Amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park
16801 Miramar Parkway
Miramar, FL 33027
Time: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Come out and conquer the world at the City of Miramar’s 63rd birthday celebration. The days’ events will include live entertainment by Regina Belle, Kehv, Oro Solido, and Willie Stewart in Rhythms of Africa, a kid’s zone and international vendors serving food and souvenirs. The parade will feature acts representing countries such as China, India (Bollywood) and the Bahamas (Junkanoos). Attendees will receive passports that they can have stamped after visiting each vendor. The more stamps received, the greater chance to win one of three grand prizes including a trip, a night out in Miramar or a gift bag.
Cost: Free
Saturday, May 19 & Sunday, May 20
Dania Beach Arts & Seafood Celebration
Frost Park
300 NE 2nd Street
Dania Beach, FL
Time: Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Cost: Free admission & parking
Saturday, May 19 & Sunday, May 20
First Annual Paddletopia
Surfside’s Oceanfront Recreation Center
9301 Collins Avenue
Miami Beach, FL
Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
This groovy two-day affair will feature paddle boarding, wellness expo with fitness classes, family bootcamp, eco-fashion showcase courtesy of Krelwear, healthy snacks and organic juices including smoothies and juices from Maison Meneau, contests, giveaways, and much more.
Cost: Free
For more information, call 305-864-0722 or visit www.visitsurfsidefl.com.
Saturday, May 26
Oasis Cleanup Rebuilding Together Memorial Day Celebration
Chester Byrd Park
1021 SW 12th Avenue
Dania Beach, FL
Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The event will begin with a community clean-up and then segue into a Memorial Day event with food, arts & crafts and music.
Cost: Free
