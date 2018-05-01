May 2018 community events calendar

Welcome to your community calendar. It's your one-stop shop to finding out about events taking place around your community. We have everything to help you make the most of your free time, from festivals and fundraisers to music and museums.

Events are listed on a monthly basis. Most are free or low cost to the public.

Now-Friday, May 25

The Local 10 Big Book Drive

*All Broward and Monroe Counties library branches and select branches in Miami-Dade

Give the gift of literacy and donate a book to benefit a child in need. Local 10 Anchors Todd Tongen and Neki Mohan will then pick up your donations on Friday, June 1.



Every Monday

Arsht Center Market Mondays

Parker and Vann Thomson Plaza for the Arts

Time: 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Market Mondays will focus on health and wellness with a “Farm to Fitness” theme featuring Florida-grown produce and prepared foods; complimentary yoga led by Prana Yoga; and Chef Allen’s coveted Farm-to-Table Dinner. Additional weekly activities will include a new biergarten by BRAVA by Brad Kilgore and story time for kids hosted by The Café at Books & Books.

Cost: Cost of food, Free Parking between 12th & 13th Streets – South of Ziff Ballet Opera House



Tuesday, May 1

A Fort Lauderdale Culinary Experience at the New River Inn

The Historic New River Inn at Fort Lauderdale Historical Society

231 SW Second Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Time: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Fort Lauderdale Historical Society, Refresh Live and the Housing Authority of Fort Lauderdale present “A Fort Lauderdale Culinary Experience at the New River Inn.”

This live cooking demo will feature local produce from the Northwest Gardens Community plus local vendors, music and entertainment.

Cost: Free

For those wishing to visit the museum, early, general admission is $15 for adults; $12 for seniors and $7 for students (through age 22 with a valid student ID). Admission is free for members, military and children ages six and under.

For more information, call (954) 463-4431 or visit www.fortlauderdalehistoricalsociety.org.



Thursday, May 3 – July 12

Art Gallery Exhibit: Haiti Too Rich to Be Poor: Identity

Miramar Cultural Center

2400 Civic Center Place

Miramar, FL 33025

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Through reminiscent photographs, innocent diary accounts and a short film “Sound The Tanbou”, artist Isaie "Zeek" Mathias contrasts the general perception of Haiti's poverty with the reality of its natural beauty, cultural contributions and human resilience. Experience images of a beautiful island, its proud people and rich heritage.

Cost: Free



Saturday, May 5

5K Run & Walk

Charnow Park (Hollywood Beach Boardwalk)

300 Connecticut Street

Hollywood, FL 33019

Time: Registration begins @ 6 a.m. The race starts @ 7:00 a.m.

The Inaugural Deltas on the Run 5K will promote physical and mental health while raising awareness of lupus and preterm births. Hosted by the South Broward Alumnae Chapter (SBAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., proceeds from the event will fund programs with the Lupus Foundation of America Florida Chapter, Inc., March of Dimes; and support SBAC's community projects and annual awarded scholarships assisting high school seniors attending college.

Cost: $35 (Kids Dash - $15) in advance and Virtual 5K is $40.

For more information or interviews about the SBAC Deltas on the Run 5K, call 954-228-5160 or email info@dstsouthbroward.org.



Saturday, May 5

A Special Day with Mom

Miramar Cultural Center

2400 Civic Center Place

Miramar, FL 33025

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Mothers and their guests can paint their own masterpiece all while enjoying a light brunch in our beautiful Miramar Cultural Center Botanical Garden overlooking Emerald Lake.

Cost: $10

Space is limited. Tickets must be purchased by a Miramar Resident (proof of residency is required at check in).

For more information, call 954-602-3325



Saturday, May 5

Opening Reception for Global Warming Mural

Fort Lauderdale Main Library

100 South Andrews Avenue



Time: Starts @ 1:30 p.m.



Florida artist Huong is exhibiting the Global Warming Mural composed of 400 original paintings. The mixed medium mural on wood is 80 feet long by 8 feet tall. The artist hopes this mural will create a platform for discussion of climate change.

Cost: Free

For more information, call 954-357-7443.

Sunday, May 6

Epilepsy Foundation – Broward Walk the Talk Fundraiser

North Beach Park

3601 North Ocean Drive

Hollywood, FL

Time: Registration will open @ 8 a.m., walk @ 9 a.m.

Walk the Talk for Epilepsy events, held across the state of Florida each spring, benefit the more than 400,000 Floridians living with epilepsy. Epilepsy, a common neurological condition that one in 26 people will be diagnosed with at some point in their lives, is a disorder more people live with than autism, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and cerebral palsy – combined. This event will feature family-friendly entertainment, including a Zumba warm up, DJ, a photo booth sponsored by Cleveland Clinic, a special appearance by the Florida Panthers’ official mascot Stanley C. Panther, raffle prizes, and more. Prizes for the top fundraising teams and individuals will be awarded.

Cost: Fundraiser

For more information and to register, visit www.efof.org/walkthetalk.

Wednesday, May 9

35th Annual Don Strock Diabetes Golf Classic

Miccosukee Golf and Country Club

6401 Kendale Lakes Drive

Miami, FL

Time: Shotgun tee off at Noon.

This event is hosted by former Miami Dolphins quarterback Don Strock. The Don Strock Diabetes Golf Classic has raised more than $3 million for the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) and its mission to find a biological cure for diabetes. Participants will join celebrity and amateur golfers first for lunch and then a shotgun tee off. After completing the picturesque and challenging course, players enjoy a cocktail hour and awards dinner including an exciting live and silent auction to benefit the DRI.

For more information, visit https://www.diabetesresearch.org/Don-Strock-Diabetes-Golf-Classic or contact Nicole Otto at notto@drif.org or 954-964-4040.

Saturday, May 12

"Mother's Day event "Embrace Your Own Kind of Beautiful...Georgio's Glow"

Saks Fifth Avenue Dadeland

Time: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saks Fifth Avenue Dadeland and Georgio Armani host this event featuring make-up artist to the Stars, Rhona Samuels and her expert team. Guests will receive free make-overs, gift bags, hors d’oeuvres and mimosas. Proceeds will be donated to Embrace Girl Foundation.

Saturday, May 12

Turning the Tables for Paws

Cruz Building

3157 Commodore Plaza

Miami, FL 33133

Time: 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

This event is a fundraiser for Paws 4 U Rescue. It features cocktails, live entertainment, casino gaming tables, a live auction and special guest Teresa Guidice.

For more information, call 305-491-5651.



Thursday, May 17

Raising Positive Children Forum

City Hall Center

601 City Center Way

Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

*located in the Great Hall

Time: 6:30 p.m.

This event will feature a panel of experts from the medical, educational, social and law enforcement fields, along with student representatives. There will be a free showing of “Screenagers”, an award winning documentary exploring how tech time impacts a child’s development. Community resource information will also be available.

Cost: Free



Saturday, May 19

Smoke on the Water BBQ Feast & Competition

Esplanade Park

400 SW 2nd Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: 12 Noon – 6 p.m.

Enjoy BBQ items starting at only $5, live music, cold beer and fun for the whole family. Local pitmasters will be competing to become the named the “Smoke on the Water BBQ Feast Champion.”

Cost: The event is FREE and open to all ages.



Saturday, May 19

Miramar Day

The Miramar Amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park

16801 Miramar Parkway

Miramar, FL 33027

Time: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Come out and conquer the world at the City of Miramar’s 63rd birthday celebration. The days’ events will include live entertainment by Regina Belle, Kehv, Oro Solido, and Willie Stewart in Rhythms of Africa, a kid’s zone and international vendors serving food and souvenirs. The parade will feature acts representing countries such as China, India (Bollywood) and the Bahamas (Junkanoos). Attendees will receive passports that they can have stamped after visiting each vendor. The more stamps received, the greater chance to win one of three grand prizes including a trip, a night out in Miramar or a gift bag.

Cost: Free

Saturday, May 19 & Sunday, May 20

Dania Beach Arts & Seafood Celebration

Frost Park

300 NE 2nd Street

Dania Beach, FL

Time: Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cost: Free admission & parking

Saturday, May 19 & Sunday, May 20

First Annual Paddletopia

Surfside’s Oceanfront Recreation Center

9301 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This groovy two-day affair will feature paddle boarding, wellness expo with fitness classes, family bootcamp, eco-fashion showcase courtesy of Krelwear, healthy snacks and organic juices including smoothies and juices from Maison Meneau, contests, giveaways, and much more.

Cost: Free

For more information, call 305-864-0722 or visit www.visitsurfsidefl.com.

Saturday, May 26

Oasis Cleanup Rebuilding Together Memorial Day Celebration

Chester Byrd Park

1021 SW 12th Avenue

Dania Beach, FL

Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The event will begin with a community clean-up and then segue into a Memorial Day event with food, arts & crafts and music.

Cost: Free

