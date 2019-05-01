May 2019 community events calendar

Welcome to your community calendar. It's your one-stop shop to finding out about events taking place around your community. We have everything to help you make the most of your free time, from festivals and fundraisers to music and museums.

Events are listed on a monthly basis. Most are free or low cost to the public.

May

Broward County Library Branches

Time: Library hours

Your Broward County Library Branches have a host of activities, workshops and conferences happening throughout the month.

Cost: Free or low cost

For more information, visit www.broward.org/library

Now-Wednesday, May 22

“Paradise from Land to Sea: Photography of JohnBob Carlos”

New River Inn at History Fort Lauderdale

231 SW 2nd Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: 11 a.m.

JohnBob Carlos, a native Floridian and photographer, captures images of Florida’s wildlife, landscapes, cultures, and waterways in this visual arts exhibit.

Cost: Entry to the exhibit is free with general admission - $15 for adults; $12 for seniors and $7 for students (through age 22 with a valid student ID). Admission is always free for members, military and children ages six and under

For more information about History Fort Lauderdale, call 954-463-4431 or visit www.historyfortlauderdale.org.

Friday, May 3

Friday Night Market

Weston Town Center

1675 Market Street

Weston, FL 33326

Time: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

This is a shop and stroll event just in time for Mother’s Day. Invite your friends and family and listen to live music while shopping for handmade jewelry, art, candles, soaps, plants, eco-friendly products and more. It’s a family and pet friendly event.

Cost: Free admission and parking

If you would like to see what other kinds of vendors will be at this event, visit the Instagram @sofloartisanmarket.

Friday May 3 – Monday, May 6

Give Blood Event

One Blood Centers

Give blood or platelets at any OneBlood Donor Center and receive a “Be The Wave Of Change” T-shirt, plus a $10 eGift Card. Donors also receive a wellness check-up of blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count, along with a cholesterol screening.

For locations, hours and appointments, visit oneblood.org/donorcenters or call 1-888-936-6283

Saturday, May 4

All Kids Included (AKI) Family Arts Festival

South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center

10950 SW 211 Street

Cutler Bay, FL

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Looking to experience a day of jaw-dropping performances and art appropriate for children and families of all abilities? The 2019 All Kids Included Festival includes main stage performances of international break-dance crew, ILL-Abilities, and award-winning deaf magician, Magic Morgan, who will delight audiences with eye-popping illusions and awe-inspiring stunts. The festival will also feature ASL storytelling, Zot Artz adaptive painting and print making; performances by Karen Peterson Dancers; Greater Miami Youth Symphony, Ballet at the Park, and Area Stage’s Inclusive Theater Program and more.

Cost: Free

For more information about AKI and all its programs, visit www.AllKidsIncludedMiami.org.

Saturday, May 4

3rd Annual Community Health Fair

Little Haiti Cultural Center

212 NE 59 Terrace

Miami, FL

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Florida International University’s The Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine presents this event led by medical students. The fair will provide free health screenings, nutrition demonstrations, health education, fun activities for families and more.

Cost: Free

For information in English and Spanish, call 786-431-8126. For information in Creole, call 754-422-6924.

Saturday, May 4

May the 4th Be With You Family Festival & FandomFest

Miami-Dade County Main Library

101 West Flagler Street

Miami, FL

Time: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Take part in this festival to celebrate Star Wars Day with fun activities and entertainment for all ages.

Cost: Free

For more information, visit mdpls.org.

Saturday, May 4

Deltas on the Run 5K Run/Walk

Charnow Park

300 Connecticut Street

Hollywood, FL 33019

Time: 7:00 a.m.

This event, presented by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, is designed to promote physical and mental health wellness of the African-American community. Proceeds will go toward Lupus Foundation of America, Florida Chapter Sickle Cell Foundation and March of Dimes.

Cost: Registration fees range from $35-$45

For more information, visit www.active.com.

Sunday, May 5

Custom Car Show

Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center

10901 SW 24 Street (Coral Way)

Miami, FL

Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The 2019 Show will feature hundreds of customized cars, trucks and bikes, as well the world famous hydraulic car hop competition. Come celebrate Cinco De Mayo with the whole family at this event.

Cost: Tickets range from $20-$25

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/miami-lowrider-car-show-on-cinco-de-mayo-may-5-2019-tickets-52414572397?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete.

Saturday, May 11

Lexus of North Miami Mother’s Day Brunch & Shop

14100 Biscayne Blvd.

North Miami, FL

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Join Local 10’s Kristi Krueger as she emcees this family-friendly event filled with decadent food, fun, fashion, live music and special performances.

Cost: Free

To register for the event, visit https://www.lexusofnorthmiami.com/Mothers-Day-Brunch.

Sunday, May 12

Mother’s Day Tea Party

Miami Children’s Museum

980 MacArthur Causeway

Miami, FL 33132

Time: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Get dolled up and take mom to the museum’s fancy Tea Party featuring food, crafts and a special performance by local ballerinas.

Tuesday, May 14

Over the Edge for Gilda’s

Township FTL

219 South Andrews Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Would you like to go over the edge of a skyscraper for an important cause? Gilda’s Club, an organization which offers free programs to all people impacted by cancer, is inviting you to a kick-off party where you can learn more about the event.

Cost: Free

To RSVP, email vilma@gildasclubsouthflorida.org.

Sunday, May 19

The Fort Lauderdale Symphonic Winds

First Baptist Fort Lauderdale

301 East Broward Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: 3 p.m. (doors open at 2 p.m.)

Honor Flight South Florida presents this family-friendly patriotic concert to celebrate veterans.

Cost: Free admission and parking. Donations are welcome to benefit Honor Flight South Florida

For more information, visit honorflightsouthflorida.org.

