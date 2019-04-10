Miami-Dade public school students need you to run 5K Saturday

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County Public Schools' Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho wants you to run with him Saturday in downtown Miami. The event is meant to help level the playing field for public school students who live in impoverished neighborhoods.

Carvalho will be racing at 7:30 a.m. at the Museum Park, 1075 Biscayne Blvd., during the event to benefit the Foundation for New Education Initiatives, which aims to help feed, clothe and shelter students in need.

FNEI-supported initiatives also include equiping classrooms in poor schools with wireless devices and funding the cultural passport program. FNEI plans to donate a percentage of the Superintendent's 5K Run/Walk event's proceeds to the schools with the largest teams.

Registration online is $35 for adults and $15 for minors. For more information about the event or to register, visit the event's page or call 305-995-7317.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.