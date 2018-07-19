Bank of America honors students, provides employment

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - As part of the Bank of America Student Leaders, five Broward County high school juniors and seniors will participate in a week-long trip to Washington D.C. for a leadership summit.

The students will tour Capitol Hill and meet with members of Congress. In addition, the students will take part in a paid summer internship at the YMCA of South Florida.

The five student leaders were selected based on their volunteering and dedication to community oriented programs. They are:

Shaddi Abdala, a junior at Cooper City High School and chapter president of Best Buddies.

Carlee Goldberg, a senior at North Broward Preparatory School and founder and president of Live 2 Give and StudentLinks, a program connecting 15,000 students across the country with scholarships and service opportunities.

Gabriella Carter, a senior at Miramar High School and founder of HOPE, an organization aimed at ending mental health stigmas and youth drug use and violence.

Rishab Jain, a junior at American Heritage High School and local founder of e-Nable’s Plantation Chapter, an organization providing prosthetic devices to those in need. · Giacomo Natteri, a junior at Everglades High School and executive office board member at his local YMCA.

Since 2004, the Bank of America Student Leaders® program has connected more than 3,000 young adults nationwide with summer employment opportunities and has supported their ongoing commitment to service and leadership in the community.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.