Miami dance camp brings out new confidence in students

MIAMI - Campers in Miami are learning a variety of artistic talents this summer that will help them learn about themselves.

AileyCamp teaches students West African dance to modern dance, as well as poetry and life skills.

Each year only 110 students are chosen, out of hundreds of Miami-Dade students ages 11 to 14 who apply.

Campers get the entire elite experience, with breakfast and lunch served, transportation, clothes and dance classes free of charge.

They have other classes available to the campers, such as creative communication where the students journal and write poetry. "For them it's six weeks that is really life changing, it's the power of the arts that transforms them," says Jairo, one of the minds behind AileyCamp.

Former Ailey camper, Deonte Jenkins, is now one of the creative communications instructors.

"I can say that AileyCamp was the beginning of everything for my artistic side and my personal development." said Jenkins, who is now a theater dance major with a scholarship at the University of Florida.

The camp gives them a confidence they never knew they had.

"Coming from the inner city, you are used to like people being, 'Oh, you gonna be the next football player, the next basketball player.' What about the next dancer, the newest singer, the next actor?" Jenkins said.

