Girls are able to learn an amazing skill with this summer program

MIAMI - Every summer there is a program offered to high school students called Girls Who Code, which is for young women who want to explore careers in tech.

This is the fourth year Girls Who Code is being hosted at Miami Dade College. There were just 20 students who participated in the program during its first year, but this year they have 40 students at Miami Dade College, along with 20 students at Florida International University.

"So far, we have learned python. We have learned how to code with Arduino, which is used for robotics," said Mia Taylor, an 11th grader who is currently in the program.

Darlene Smith is a first-year instructor with Girls Who Code. She is passionate about preparing women to take on opportunities in the tech world.

"That's going to really help closing the gap, giving women the opportunity to be treated better when they are in that field," Smith said, adding that it's a field where women are greatly under respected.

Many of the young women are working on creating apps for phones.

One of those girls is Regine Dorian, who wants to create an app for meditation to help students relax.

