Local 10 to air My Future, My Choice 'LIFE Awards" on Friday night

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Local 10 is proud to present the first annual My Future, My Choice "LIFE Awards" on Friday night.

The hour-long, primetime special will honor ten remarkable South Floridians in the categories of Leadership, Inspiration, Family and Education. Local 10 will also recognize two individuals with the LIFE changer and LIFE time awards.

Over the summer, the South Florida community was invited to nominate deserving individuals and then vote to select an adult and youth winner in each category.

The winners will be announced in the My Future, My Choice special which takes place at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood.

“These awards stem from a multi-year and multi-faceted commitment our station made to address youth gun violence and, through positive messaging, help pave a path to solutions,” said WPLG President and CEO Bert Medina. “We are not naïve to think we can solve the crisis, but we can certainly use the power of television to shine a light on the selfless acts of adults and youth in our communities. The My Future, My Choice LIFE Awards accomplishes that mission.”

The criteria in each category were as follows:

Leadership - This award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated exceptional character personally, professionally and academically, made sustained contributions to his/her profession or school, mentored the next generation of leaders and volunteered significant time serving vulnerable members of his/her community.

Inspiration - This award recognizes an individual who has defied the odds or transformed a tragedy into triumph. This individual has demonstrated grace in the face of adversity, overcome hardships, achieved academic or professional excellence and established programs, school clubs and/or initiatives to help propel others to success.

Family - This award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated unconditional love, been a consistent and comforting presence to loved ones in and outside the home, exemplified good character, sound decision making and a solid work ethic, and actively fostered the academic, personal and professional advancement of family members.

Education - This award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated a record of academic excellence, creativity in project innovation and leadership, an ability to inspire others to reach their academic potential and effectively mentor or tutor students.

LIFEchanger Award – This award recognizes a hometown hero who entered a person’s life at a pivotal point and made a significant impact.

LIFEtime Award – This award recognizes a community member who’s dedicated his or her life to the betterment of others.

