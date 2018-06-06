My Future My Choice distributes books to children in South Florida

Lily Connor, 8, looks over a copy of Dr. Seuss' 'What Pet Should I Get?' at the Books and Books store in Coral Gables. My Future My Choice Big Book Drive aims to help children in need to have access to books this summer. 2015 File Photo by…

MIAMI - Local 10 News is celebrating the third year of the My Future My Choice campaign's annual Big Book Wednesday.

Local 10 News weekend anchors Neki Mohan and Todd Tongen are stopping at schools in South Florida to distribute the books donated.

Their first stop was at Auburndale Elementary School, 3255 SW 6th Ave., in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

The second stop was at Robert B. Ingram Elementary, 600 Ahmed St., in Opa-locka.

The third stop was at Annabel C. Perry Elementary School in Miramar.

According to Local 10 News' community relations director Mayte Padron the My Future My Choice Big Book Drive team has been able to give children in need some 125,000 books during the three years the program has been active.

Local 10 News viewers can drop off their donations of children books from 4 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday at Vera Cadillac at 300 S. University Dr., in Pembroke Pines.

