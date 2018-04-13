New program helps high school students build their business acumen

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Budding entrepreneurs at one Broward County high school can now start building their business acumen in ninth grade.

Entrepreneurs and educators are teaming up to form the Creative and Unique Businesses Emerging program, known simply as CUBE, at Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale.

"We are going to be building a school within a school, where kids are going to learn entrepreneurship skills to use in the real world," Gillian Berg, of Broward County Public Schools, said.

School Principal Michelle Padura said she is excited that the program will start at her school.

"There are so many students that want to own their own business that come from families that own their own businesses," she said. "This is going to give them what they need to be successful."

With the help of local companies, the CUBE will have its own classrooms, with state-of-the-art equipment in a classroom setting built for business.

Business leaders believe the program is a must.

"There is something missing," Michael Borrone, of EnVision Staffing Solutions, said. "I work with some of the colleges with the kids that are graduating, and they don't have the skills to go into the workforce even after college. So we thought about how do we start them younger."

In one Stranahan senior project, engineering students challenged the school and county to tackle waste in school lunches. They believe that real-world experience prepares them for real life.

"What are we doing? Why are we doing it?" Stranahan High School student Todd Stamm said. "What do we need to do to get the project done and solved?"

The CUBE program is available to ninth- and 10th-graders entering Stranahan High School in August 2018.

Based on its success, it may expand to other schools within the county.

Businesses are welcome to sponsor classes, donate equipment furniture and offer other resources. For more information, contact Megan Lyttle at 754-321-8400 or email her at Megan.lyttle@browardschools.com.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.