Nominate a local hero for Local 10 News' My Future, My Choice LIFE Awards

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - For the second consecutive year, Local 10 is searching for outstanding members of our community. You can nominate someone who’s making a positive difference in South Florida for the 2019 My Future, My Choice LIFE Awards.

THE CATEGORIES

Leadership - This award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated exceptional character personally, professionally and

academically, made sustained contributions to his/her profession or school, mentored the next generation of leaders and volunteered significant time serving vulnerable members of his/her community.

Inspiration - This award recognizes an individual who has defied the odds or transformed a tragedy into triumph. This individual has demonstrated grace in the face of adversity, overcome hardships, achieved academic or professional excellence and established programs, school clubs and/or initiatives to help propel others to success.

Family - This award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated unconditional love, been a consistent and comforting presence to loved ones in and outside the home, exemplified good character, sound decision making and a solid work ethic, and actively fostered the academic, personal and professional advancement of family members.

Education - This award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated a record of academic excellence, creativity in project innovation and leadership, an ability to inspire others to reach their academic potential and effectively mentor or tutor students.

One adult and one youth will be honored in each category. Youth award is presented to someone age 18 and under. Adult award is presented to someone 19 and older.

There will also be two awards presented to individuals who have tirelessly and selflessly served their community. These are:

LIFEchanger Award – This award recognizes a hometown hero who entered a person’s life at a pivotal point and made a significant impact.

LIFEtime Award – This award recognizes a community member who’s dedicated his or her life to the betterment of others.

Local 10 invites residents of Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward counties to nominate deserving individuals. The nomination period runs July 8, 2019 to August 9, 2019. All nominations must be received by 11:59 p.m. on August 9. A panel of judges will choose four finalists in each category, two youth and two adults. Viewers will have an opportunity to vote for finalists during the voting phase, which begins August 16 and runs through 11:59 p.m. on August 30. To submit a nomination, email community@local10.com and attach a picture of the nominee.

The person nominating must describe, in 500 words or less, why their nominee is deserving of a respective award. The essay must begin with the following: “I nominate (name of person) for the (award category).” Again, a photograph of the nominee must be included in the nomination.

The My Future, My Choice LIFE Awards ceremony will take place in October. The winners will be revealed at that time.

