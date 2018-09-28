ReadingPals program instills preschoolers with love of literacy

MIAMI - Most educators agree: Reading is fundamental.

ReadingPals is a program through the United Way, in schools in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties, that instills preschoolers with a love of literacy.

Volunteers are paired weekly with the same two pre-K students who might need an extra boost because their assessment test scores are low, English isn't spoken at their home or their family can't afford to buy books.

"Studies show that children who are read to, who have access to print, do better in school, not only in reading but math and other topics," said Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, senior director of public relations for the United Way of Miami-Dade.

According to the United Way, one in three children are not prepared for kindergarten, which reinforces how the achievement gap can start as early as by the time a child is 18 months old. To fight the gap, ReadingPals exposes children to as much early literacy opportunities as possible.

Local 10's Janine Stanwood has been a volunteer for the last three years. It's an easy commitment to make: a minimum of 30 minutes once a week reading with the children. Books and activities are provided.

Volunteers are still needed for the current school year. For more information, go to, www.unitedwaymiami.org/readingpals.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.