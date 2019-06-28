South Florida teens spend summer learning how to build websites

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Some South Florida teens are spending their summer learning how to build websites and getting paid to do it.

"If I wasn't doing this, I'd probably be just sitting at home, and it gives me something to do. I'm getting paid and I'm learning," Nakayla Placid, 15, said.

Placid is one of almost 700 students in Tech Hire boot camp.

It's a six-week information technology boot camp, teaching students a range of skills in web applications, networking, cybersecurity, gaming design and more.

The camp takes place in more than 17 locations in Miami-Dade County.

The students are also paid a $500 stipend if they pass the boot camp.

"They're at an impressionable age where they can really take off," one teacher said.

Career Source South Florida has run the program for the last three years. Its design keeps students active during the summer season while learning valuable skills in information technology -- skills they can use for almost any career path.

"(It) keeps me busy, and gives me something to learn instead of just sitting at home," Keneth Roberts said.

Many students are offered internships after they complete the boot camp. The program partners with Miami-Dade County Public Schools and local universities, including Florida International University and Florida Memorial University.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.