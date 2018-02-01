New events coming this year to Carnaval Miami

MIAMI - New events are coming this year to the annual Carnaval Miami.

Organizers are expecting an even bigger crowd this year and many of the same events are also returning by popular demand.

The new 2018 Carnaval Miami poster was unveiled at an event Thursday. The poster was spray-painted by Miami-born artist Atomik.

Atomik said he painted the poster on Northwest 27th Avenue and Eighth Street in three nights. He chose to work at night because of the heavy Miami traffic.

"It was themed off of a vintage postcard, so in each letter of the word that I painted, it had a different element," Atomik said.

Kiwanis Club President Jesus Lebena said its most popular event is Calle Ocho, which will be held March

"This year, we will be celebrating the 42nd anniversary of the largest Hispanic festival in the United States," Lebena said.

Lebena said the croquet-eating contest is back this year by popular demand. New events include the beer-tasting Tap That Craft in Wynwood and the Cordials & Candy dessert lounge.

Below is a list of all 2018 Carnaval Miami events:

Feb. 10 – Tap that Craft

Feb. 17 – Miss Carnaval Miami Competition

March 3 – Cork & Fork

March 3 – Cordials & Candy

March 11 – Calle Ocho

Carnaval Miami is organized by volunteers of the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana to benefit the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation's youth development programs.

Click here for more information about this year's events.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.