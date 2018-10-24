New exhibition at Frost Science explores light-producing organisms

MIAMI - A new exhibition at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science explores light-producing organisms, from fireflies found in backyards to "alien-like deep-sea fishes and other fantastic creatures that illuminate the perpetually dark depths of the oceans," a news release stated.

The "Creatures of Light: Nature's Bioluminescence" exhibition began Oct. 6 and runs through April 21.

According to the news release, it is rare for organisms on land to glow, but it is far more common to find these types of creatures in the ocean. In fact, up to 90 percent of animals at depths below 700 meters are bioluminescent.

Museum officials said scientists are in a race against time to learn more about these fascinating creatures, like the crystal jelly, as marine habitats are becoming increasingly threatened by pollution, overfishing and global climate change.

Below are some parts of the exhibition that guests can explore:

• A woodland floor with bioluminescent mushrooms and a meadow filled with fireflies flashing unique, species-specific patterns in eastern North America.

• The Waitomo cave system in New Zealand, where glowworms drop sticky threads from their bioluminescent tails to ensnare prey.

• An interactive re-creation of Mosquito Bay on Vieques Island in Puerto Rico, home to dinoflagellates, planktonic organisms that create a glowing halo around anything that moves through the water.

• The Bloody Bay Wall, a remarkable coral wall in the Cayman Islands, lit up by fluorescent corals and fishes.

Other interactive exhibits also allow guests to meet scientists whose work involves the exploration of bioluminescence.

Click here for more information about the museum's latest exhibit.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.