Organizations help provide sandwiches to homeless in Overtown

MIAMI - More than 100 sandwiches were given to the homeless in the downtown area of Overtown, organizers of an event held Saturday said.

Saturday was the last community service event for the 2017-2018 school year for the National Council of Negro Women at Florida International University.

The organization banded together with Black Student Union, Males, Black Female Development Circle, and Eclipse Modeling Troupe. Organizers said they were able to make more than 100 sandwiches, including ham, turkey, and peanut butter and jelly, and bottled water. The items were passed out to the homeless.

Organizers said the National Council of Negro Women is an community service-based organization that was founded by Mary McLeod Bethune in 1935.

"Our mission is to lead, empower, and advocate for African-American women and their communities. We just want to continue to do the work that was set out before us," events coordinator Jasmine Johnson said.

