Perry Ellis helps MSD students with new clothes

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A group of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students who participate in mentorship programs received gifts from Perry Ellis International Tuesday.

Joseph Roisman, executive vice president for Perry Ellis International, said the event was meant to help the students to improve their self-esteems.

"I have never worn a suit but I like it very much," Christian Davila, an MSD junior, said.

The students were also to consult with professional stylists during the event.

