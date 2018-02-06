Community

Publix distributes $2M in donations

By Mayte Padron - Community Relations Director
MIAMI - Publix Super Markets is distributing $2 million from its Food For All 2017 fundraiser to 76 South Florida nonprofit organizations.
 
During the 3-week campaign in November, Publix customers contributed to the program by Making Change.
 
“We applaud Publix for their continued dedication to helping support self-sufficiency and the fight to end hunger within their communities.”  Dave McConnell, president of Making Change, said in a statement. 

