Publix distributes $2M in donations

MIAMI - Publix Super Markets is distributing $2 million from its Food For All 2017 fundraiser to 76 South Florida nonprofit organizations.



During the 3-week campaign in November, Publix customers contributed to the program by Making Change.



“We applaud Publix for their continued dedication to helping support self-sufficiency and the fight to end hunger within their communities.” Dave McConnell, president of Making Change, said in a statement.

